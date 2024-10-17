Summarize Simplifying... In short Arbaaz Khan, host of chat show Dumb Biryani, hints at his son's potential Bollywood debut, stating he may pursue acting before anything else.

His ex-wife, Malaika Arora, known for her balanced parenting style, sees similarities between their son and Arbaaz.

Despite their divorce after 19 years of marriage, both remain actively involved in their son's life and career. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Arhaan Khan is hosting a chat show currently

Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora's son to enter Bollywood? Dad drops hint

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:38 pm Oct 17, 202401:38 pm

What's the story Arhaan Khan, son of Bollywood actors Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, is hosting his own chat show. But is a Bollywood film debut on the cards? In a recent interaction with Instant Bollywood, his father hinted at the possibility of Khan making an acting debut soon. The Dabangg actor said while his son was still young and focusing on personal growth, he might need a year or two to feel fully prepared for this new venture.

Father's optimism

'He is going to be coming as an actor...'

Arbaaz was hopeful about his son's acting career, saying, "Hopefully, he will take a year or two before he feels ready to take the plunge." "I am sure he is going to be coming as an actor before he takes on anything else," the 56-year-old added. Khan currently hosts a chat show called Dumb Biryani.

Mother's perspective

Arora's parenting style and observations about Khan

In a past interview with Grazia India, Arora had described her parenting style as strict yet supportive. She had stressed that she isn't a hovering parent but believes in maintaining a balance between being a parent and a friend. During her appearance on Dumb Biryani, she highlighted similarities between Khan and his father, from their mannerisms to traits like fairness and clarity in judgment.

Personal life

Arora and Arbaaz's relationship history

Arora and Arbaaz were married for 19 years before they divorced in 2017. After their split, Arbaaz married makeup artist Sshura Khan last year; Arora has been with actor Arjun Kapoor, although reports suggested they have broken up. Arora's manager confirmed that split rumors were bogus in June. Despite the end of their marriage, both parents continue to play active roles in their son's life and career development.