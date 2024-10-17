Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora's son to enter Bollywood? Dad drops hint
Arhaan Khan, son of Bollywood actors Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, is hosting his own chat show. But is a Bollywood film debut on the cards? In a recent interaction with Instant Bollywood, his father hinted at the possibility of Khan making an acting debut soon. The Dabangg actor said while his son was still young and focusing on personal growth, he might need a year or two to feel fully prepared for this new venture.
'He is going to be coming as an actor...'
Arbaaz was hopeful about his son's acting career, saying, "Hopefully, he will take a year or two before he feels ready to take the plunge." "I am sure he is going to be coming as an actor before he takes on anything else," the 56-year-old added. Khan currently hosts a chat show called Dumb Biryani.
Arora's parenting style and observations about Khan
In a past interview with Grazia India, Arora had described her parenting style as strict yet supportive. She had stressed that she isn't a hovering parent but believes in maintaining a balance between being a parent and a friend. During her appearance on Dumb Biryani, she highlighted similarities between Khan and his father, from their mannerisms to traits like fairness and clarity in judgment.
Arora and Arbaaz's relationship history
Arora and Arbaaz were married for 19 years before they divorced in 2017. After their split, Arbaaz married makeup artist Sshura Khan last year; Arora has been with actor Arjun Kapoor, although reports suggested they have broken up. Arora's manager confirmed that split rumors were bogus in June. Despite the end of their marriage, both parents continue to play active roles in their son's life and career development.