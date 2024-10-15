Summarize Simplifying... In short BTS's Jin is set to release his solo album 'Happy' on November 15, with pre-orders already underway. The album, featuring six unique tracks, is Jin's personal exploration of happiness.

Here's when BTS's Jin will drop his solo album 'Happy'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:45 am Oct 15, 202411:45 am

What's the story Jin, the eldest member of the world-famous K-pop group BTS, is all set to drop his first solo album! Titled Happy, the album will be released next month in November. The news was shared by BigHit Music, BTS's agency, on Weverse on Monday. This will mark Jin's return to music after he was discharged from the South Korean military earlier this year. Here's everything to know about the album.

Album details

'Happy' to feature 6 tracks: BigHit Music

BigHit Music shared details about Jin's upcoming album, stating, "Happy is Jin's heartfelt invitation for fans to join him on his journey to discover happiness." "The album features six tracks, each with its own unique vibe, all grounded in a band sound." The agency expressed hope that the album will bring joy to fans and revealed that Jin will be engaging with ARMYs (BTS fandom) through various activities.

Album release

Pre-orders for 'Happy' began today

The pre-order for Happy started at 11:00am (KST) on Tuesday. The album will be released on November 15 at 2:00pm (KST), which is at 10:30am IST. BigHit Music also shared a 20-second teaser of the album on X (formerly Twitter), ending with the words, "You are loved." The agency dropped some photos from the upcoming album, too. Excited fans commented on the post, with one saying, "YOU ARE LOVED," and also noting the little "jin" in the word "HAPPY" (sic).

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement post here

Album update

Jin discussed album progress in a recent Weverse session

Jin, who was discharged from the South Korean military in June this year, recently spoke about his album during a live session on Weverse. He said he had finished recording and the mix and masters for songs were done a few weeks ago. "I would be thankful if you could please wait a little bit," he said, adding he sometimes listens to the songs because they're good.

Other projects

Meanwhile, Jin has been busy with a Netflix show

Apart from his album work, Jin also revealed that he had been filming a Netflix variety show titled Kian's Bizarre B&B. "I don't know how well I did. I stayed there for about 10 days for filming," he shared during the same live session on Weverse. Meanwhile, he made headlines by removing one of his most popular solo tracks, Super Tuna—which had 136M streams—from all music platforms. He then replaced it with an extended version of the song.