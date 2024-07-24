In short Simplifying... In short South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in is facing a potential 4-year prison sentence over allegations of habitual drug use, including marijuana and medical drugs, and intimidating witnesses.

Despite his defense that the drugs were for treating mental illnesses, a doctor testified that he had requested prescriptions under his family's name.

Yoo, who has been on trial without detention, expressed remorse and promised to live more responsibly. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Yoo Ah-in faces potential prison sentence

South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in faces potential 4-year prison sentence

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:17 pm Jul 24, 202406:17 pm

What's the story South Korean actor Uhm Hong-sik, known professionally as Yoo Ah-in, is potentially facing a four-year prison sentence and fines for drug-related charges. The Seoul Central District Court held the final trial for the 37-year-old actor and his associate, Mr. Choi, on July 24. Prosecutors have requested a four-year prison term, a 2M Korean won fine, and a forfeiture of 1.54M Korean won for Yoo who stands accused of violating the Narcotics Control Act through habitual drug use.

Defense statement

Yoo admitted to marijuana use, denied proxy prescriptions

Yoo has admitted to using marijuana but defended his use of other medications, stating they were prescribed for the treatment of depression and panic disorders under medical supervision. Despite denying allegations of obtaining proxy prescriptions in his family's name, a doctor testified that such prescriptions were indeed issued at Yoo's request. The actor is also accused of attempting to intimidate witnesses and aid in their escape.

Drug allegations

Yoo accused of habitual use of medical drugs, intimidating witnesses

Prosecutors argue that Yoo and Mr. Choi used their wealth to consume drugs abroad, thereby evading Korean law enforcement. They are also accused of attempting to intimidate witnesses and aid in their escape, actions which prosecutors have described as profoundly unethical. Yoo is further accused of habitually using four types of medical drugs—propofol, midazolam, ketamine, and remimazolam—on 181 occasions for sedation during cosmetic procedures.

Public apology

Yoo expressed remorse, vowed to live responsibly

In his final statement, Yoo expressed remorse and apologized to his family, colleagues, and fans who were hurt by his actions. He stated that the incident has prompted him to reflect deeply on his life and vowed to live as a more mature and responsible person moving forward. The actor also expressed gratitude to those who have guided him with discipline and affection.

Legal proceedings

Yoo was undergoing trial without detention

The actor has faced two previous attempts by the prosecution to secure arrest warrants against him in May and September of last year, both of which were dismissed by the court. As a result, Yoo has been undergoing trial without being detained. His defense attorney acknowledged the propofol injection charges but argued that they were administered for treating mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety disorders, and sleep disorders based on professional medical judgment.