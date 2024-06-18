In brief Simplifying... In brief Former South Korean First Lady, Kim, is under investigation for allegedly misusing public funds during her solo trip to India, a first in 16 years for a South Korean First Lady.

Defamation lawsuit filed by former South Korean First Lady

India trip row: Ex-South Korean First Lady files defamation suit

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:27 am Jun 18, 202411:27 am

What's the story Kim Jung-sook, the former First Lady of South Korea and wife of ex-President Moon Jae-in, has lodged a defamation lawsuit against People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker Representative Bae Hyun-jin. The suit accuses Bae of spreading false information about her 2018 solo trip to India. The lawsuit filed by Kim cites Bae's claims that her India trip resulted in undue expenses of around 230 million won (approximately $166,400).

Controversy details

Allegations over exorbitant trip expenses

Bae further alleged that over 62 million won was spent solely on in-flight meals. The controversy escalated when it was revealed that Kim undertook the journey without President Moon, a first for a South Korean first lady in 16 years. Seoul city councilor Lee Jong-bae—affiliated with the PPP—has lodged a complaint accusing Kim of misusing public funds amounting to 400 million won during her visit to the Taj Mahal in India.

Investigation details

Investigation initiated over misuse of public funds

Prosecutors have initiated an investigation into these allegations, which also include acceptance of luxury goods and services from government resources. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office plans to summon Lee as a complainant for further examination. Meanwhile, former President Moon has defended his wife's trip to India, describing it as a pivotal moment in South Korea's diplomatic relations.

Defense statement

Former president defends wife's diplomatic trip

He cited the invitation from the Indian government as validation of her role in fostering international ties. But, members of the PPP have called for a special counsel investigation into the expenditures related to Kim's trip. However, opposition quarters allege that these calls are attempts to divert attention from separate allegations involving the current first lady, Kim Keon Hee, who is implicated in an unrelated controversy over luxury gifts.

In January

First Lady's Dior bag scandal

In January, South Korea's First Lady, Kim, was caught in a scandal after allegedly receiving a pricey Dior bag from a pastor. A viral video from the left-wing YouTube channel "Voice of Seoul" released last year showed Pastor Choi Jae-young handing her the bag. Notably, South Korean law forbids public officials and their spouses from accepting gifts valued over 1 million won (Rs. 62,303.79) at once or 3 million won (Rs. 1,86,934.11) within a fiscal year.