Liam Payne, former One Direction member, tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony, eerily mirroring a scene from ex-fiancée Maya Henry's novel.

Prior to his death, Henry revealed Payne's struggles with mental health and his frequent contemplation of death.

Liam Payne has passed away

Liam Payne's ex-fiancée's book strangely mirrors his death

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:52 pm Oct 18, 202401:52 pm

What's the story In a chilling coincidence, Maya Henry, late singer Liam Payne's former fiancée, had written a scene in her book that eerily resembles the circumstances of Payne's tragic demise. The novel Looking Forward was published months before the One Direction member's death and is reportedly "inspired by true events." It delves into a turbulent relationship between high-fashion model Mallory Hunt and Oliver Smith, a British ex-boy band member.

Eerie parallel

'Looking Forward' features a distressing balcony scene

In Henry's novel, as reported by Page Six, there's a disturbing scene where Smith, on drugs, acts erratically and threatens to hurt himself. The narrative reads: "He looks at me for a split second, then turns on his heels and races straight for — Oh no. F—k. The balcony." Smith then exclaims that he's "gonna f—king kill myself... I want to die." In a twist, it's Hunt who falls off the balcony in the book but she survives.

Tragic end

Payne's tragic death and Henry's novel diverge here

This fictional scenario eerily mirrors the circumstances of Payne's death. In reality, Payne tragically lost his life after falling from a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. The singer was 31 years old at the time of his death. Argentina's largest newspaper, La Nacion, confirmed through photos that Payne's hotel room was in disarray with a broken television and drug paraphernalia scattered about.

Troubling signs

Henry's revelations about Payne's mental health struggles

Days before Payne's untimely death, Henry opened up about their past relationship on The Internet Is Dead podcast. She revealed that Payne often expressed thoughts of his own demise. "He would always message me ever since we broke up [saying], 'Oh, I'm not well,'" she disclosed. "He would always play with death and be like, 'Well, I'm going to die. I'm not doing well.'"

Career highlights

Payne's journey from 'The X Factor' to solo success

Payne shot to fame on The X Factor in 2010, where he was grouped with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan to form One Direction. The band enjoyed phenomenal success, selling 70 million records worldwide before announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2016. Post-One Direction, Payne went solo with Capitol Records UK and released his debut album LP1 in December 2019. His latest single Teardrops was released in March this year.