Maya Henry broke off engagement with Liam Payne in 2022

'I'm going to die...': Did Liam Payne predict his death

By Tanvi Gupta 12:59 pm Oct 17, 202412:59 pm

What's the story Former fiancee of late singer Liam Payne, Maya Henry, made shocking revelations about his mental health struggles and alleged manipulative behavior just days before his death. In a recent episode of The Internet Is Dead podcast, the 23-year-old influencer claimed that Payne would often predict his own demise as a means to manipulate her emotions. Notably, Henry ended her engagement with the music star in 2022, citing issues of infidelity. After Henry, Payne started dating Katie Cassidy.

Emotional manipulation

Henry detailed Payne's 'manipulation tactic' and refusal of help

"He would always message me ever since we broke up, saying, 'Oh, I'm not well,'" Henry alleged. She described Payne's messages as a "manipulation tactic" to garner sympathy from her, even after they separated, and recalled once when she tried getting him help, but he refused. "There was one time I tried to get him help and then he was not taking it." "He would text my mom, 'I'm not doing well, have Maya contact me,' because I wouldn't respond."

Health decline

'He would always play with death...'

Henry also alleged that Payne's mental health had taken a turn for the worse in the days before his death. "He would always just say, 'I'm so sorry for everything I've done. I can't live with myself,' but then is continuing to try and traumatize me," she alleged. "He would always play with death and be like, 'Well, I'm going to die. I'm not doing well.'"

Sense of duty

Henry felt obligated to help Payne despite alleged manipulation

Even though she felt manipulated, Henry felt a moral obligation to help Payne. "I know the lifestyle he lives, and there is a day when something bad is going to happen, so I would always be like, 'OK, he's saying these things, I have to help him because if I don't I won't be able to live with myself if something does happen to him,'" she explained.

Tragic end

Payne's final moments were reportedly marked by 'erratic' behavior

Payne, who was fighting legal troubles with Henry at the time of his death, reportedly showed "erratic" behavior shortly before his demise. He was seen slamming his laptop in the hotel lobby where he was staying. The singer tragically fell from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, suffering "severe injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.