By Isha Sharma 11:59 am Oct 17, 2024

What's the story Former One Direction member Liam Payne (31) tragically died on Wednesday (local time) in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The English pop star fell from the third floor of a hotel and suffered fatal injuries. Earlier that day, he had posted a video on Snapchat saying he was enjoying the day in Argentina. Payne was always vocal about his struggles with mental health and alcohol addiction, and now, more heartbreaking details about his battles are surfacing.

Payne reportedly struggled for a long time

A Page Six report says that the singer "spent the final years of his life in crisis." An insider told the portal that the singer "had been cycling through periods of ruinous behavior for a long time." "He was open about his struggles but tried to downplay them at times. His demons were much worse than he let on."

Payne's battle with addiction and mental health

Payne had been candid about his fight with addiction and mental health. In a 2021 podcast, he revealed that he hit "rock bottom" and dealt with "suicidal ideation" during his One Direction days. Despite the impediments, he announced in 2023 that he had gone to rehab and was over 100 days sober. "I'm sober now, over 100 days," he told IFL TV. "I feel amazing, I feel really good."

Investigation into Payne's death and tributes

The circumstances surrounding Payne's fall remain under investigation. Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, confirmed he fell into a courtyard at Casa Sur Hotel. Police have suggested the singer may have been "under the influence of drugs or alcohol before his fatal fall." Meanwhile, his former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik have not yet publicly commented on his death.

Payne's successful career and personal life

Payne started his career on The X Factor in 2008 and became a member of One Direction, where he was known for his falsettos. The band achieved global success with hits like What Makes You Beautiful, Best Song Ever, Story of My Life, and Night Changes. They sold over 70 million records worldwide from 2010 to 2016. Payne shares a seven-year-old son named Bear with his ex Cheryl Cole.