The video, used as evidence of sex trafficking by prosecutors, was aired by CNN in May.

Diddy's lawyers seek relief from pre-trial publicity

Diddy's lawyers accuse US government of leaking Cassie's assault video

By Tanvi Gupta 10:50 am Oct 10, 2024

What's the story Sean 'Diddy' Combs's legal team has accused the US government of illegally leaking a 2016 video of the music mogul assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The lawyers contend that the leak has swayed public opinion against their client before his trial. In a letter supporting their motion for an evidentiary hearing, they sought four forms of relief related to these alleged leaks which they say have resulted in damaging pre-trial publicity.

Investigation request

Lawyers sought an investigation into alleged government misconduct

Combs's attorneys, Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, have demanded a hearing to investigate the alleged misconduct by government agencies. They particularly cited Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), which conducted raids on Combs's homes in March. The lawyers are asking these agencies to reveal communications and records pertaining to the alleged "leaks" to media outlets. The defense team argues that since March, the government has been "strategically leaking confidential grand jury material and information, including the 2016 Intercontinental videotape."

Video controversy

Prosecutors used leaked video as evidence of sex trafficking

In May, CNN aired a 2016 hotel surveillance footage of Combs assaulting Ventura. Prosecutors have used this video as evidence of sex trafficking, alleging Ventura was trying to escape from one of Combs's "freak offs." Prosecutors describe these as "elaborate sex performances" often involving multiple sex workers. The defense team has countered these claims by attributing the abuse to a toxic relationship, not evidence of sex trafficking.

Leak source

Combs's lawyers suspect government as source of leak

The defense team suspects the government as the most likely source of the leaked footage to CNN. They argue that if a third party had access to this video, they would have sold it for profit rather than giving it to a news organization. The lawyers also considered the possibility that "Victim 1," presumably Ventura, shared the video but dismissed this theory due to a lack of evidence supporting her possession of the tape.

Hearing demand

Combs's legal team demanded hearing to clarify DHS's role

The defense team is calling for a hearing to establish the role of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in these alleged leaks. They suspect the DHS, not the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, was behind these leaks. The lawyers wrote, "The reason a hearing is needed is to determine exactly what the DHS did, and did not do regarding these leaks." To note, Diddy is currently behind bars awaiting trial.