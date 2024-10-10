Summarize Simplifying... In short Rapper Cardi B has revealed her extensive collection of Hermes Birkin bags, including rare and colorful pieces, with some valued up to $300K.

Among her collection are gifts from her estranged husband, Offset, and 'plain Jane' Birkins in solid colors, which she adores.

No space for $2M Hermes Birkin collection, Cardi B admits

What's the story Grammy-winning artist Cardi B recently flaunted her jaw-dropping and humongous collection of Hermes Birkin bags on Instagram Stories. The collection is worth over a staggering $2 million, though an exact figure hasn't been revealed. Her most recent purchases include three crocodile Birkins in crimson, gray, and mustard yellow colors. These luxury handbags start from $60K and go up, depending on their color and materials.

Cardi B's rare Birkin bags and storage woes

After showing off her new buys, the 31-year-old rapper gave fans a glimpse of her closet filled with even more high-end handbags. She showed off a dark blue Kelly Cut Exotic Handbag worth $27K, admitting that she is "running out of space" for her bags. Among her collection is one of the rarest Birkin bags—the 30cm Himalaya Hermes Birkin, which resells for $300K and up, according to Vogue.

Cardi B's colorful Birkin collection and special gifts

The rapper's crocodile Birkin collection includes a rainbow of colors like red, orange, black, teal, violet, and different shades of pink. Her closet also has a Birkin Cargo bag that could have cost her as much as $240K. She also proudly showed off a "House Birkin" gifted by her estranged husband Offset in 2023, which is currently listed on 1stdibs for a staggering $398,975.

Cardi B's love for 'plain Jane' Birkins

Cardi B also shared her love for "plain Janes," referring to her solid color Birkin bags in black, green, pink, and cream. "I got my day ones with me," she said. "I still love my plain Janes!" This isn't the first time the rapper has shared her Birkin collection online. She had previously posted photos of her daughter Kulture with her bags and even matched her blue hair to a blue Birkin in 2021.