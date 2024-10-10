Summarize Simplifying... In short Chandni Bhagwanani, known for her role as Pakhi in 'Anupamaa', has decided to leave the show before its 15-year leap, citing her youthful appearance as a reason.

This news follows the recent departure of her co-star, Nidhi Shah, who played Kinjal.

Both actresses shared heartfelt goodbyes, marking the end of their memorable characters in the popular series. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Chandni Bhagwanani has quit 'Anupamaa'

Chandni Bhagwanani aka Pakhi quits 'Anupamaa' before 15-year leap

By Isha Sharma 03:02 pm Oct 10, 202403:02 pm

What's the story Chandni Bhagwanani, who plays Pakhi in the popular TV show Anupamaa, has confirmed her exit from the series. The announcement comes as the show gears up for a major 15-year leap in its plot. Speaking to Times Now/Telly Talk, Bhagwanani said, "I'm quitting the show now. It was time for me to move on." "Anupamaa is taking a leap and I didn't want to play the role of a 22-year-old girl's mother."

Role apprehension

Bhagwanani's concerns about the post-leap role

Elaborating on the aforementioned point, Bhagwanani, who is reportedly in her late 20s, said, "I look quite young for that." When asked if the makers suggested she continue in this new role, she replied, "The makers didn't even force me to do that. They were kind enough to understand that I wouldn't look like a 22-year-old girl's mother." The show is led by Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna.

Co-star's exit

Nidhi Shah also announced her departure from 'Anupamaa'

Bhagwanani's announcement comes shortly after co-star Nidhi Shah's exit from Anupamaa. Shah, who played Kinjal in the show, shared a heartfelt video on Instagram filled with throwback moments from the sets. She wrote, "With a Heavy Heart, I Say Goodbye to Kinju baby aka Kinjal." "After four and a half unforgettable years, it's time for me to bid farewell to my beloved character." Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma, among others, have also quit.