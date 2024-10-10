Summarize Simplifying... In short Marilyn Manson, despite facing professional setbacks due to sexual misconduct allegations, is attempting a career revival.

He's released new music and performed live for the first time since 2019, even as the LA District Attorney's office reviews new evidence in his case.

Marilyn Manson has been accused by over a dozen women

New evidence in Marilyn Manson's prior rape cases under review

By Tanvi Gupta 01:08 pm Oct 10, 2024

What's the story The LA District Attorney's Sex Crimes Division is now looking into new leads and more evidence in the ongoing investigation against shock rocker Marilyn Manson (real name Brian Warner). The 55-year-old musician has been under fire since February 2021 when his ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood (37) accused him of sexual abuse during their relationship from 2007 to 2010. Since Wood's allegations, over a dozen women have come forward with similar claims of sexual misconduct against Manson.

Career fallout

Manson's legal troubles and career impact

The allegations against Manson have had major professional repercussions. He was dropped by his longtime manager Tony Ciulla, his record label Loma Vista Recordings, and his talent agency CAA in 2021. He was also removed from the TV series American Gods and Creepshow. Despite the setbacks, he publicly denied any wrongdoing and has since faced several civil lawsuits related to the allegations.

Legal battles

Manson's defamation suit and legal proceedings

Apart from the misconduct allegations, Manson has been embroiled in other legal battles. He took a plea deal in September 2023 for a misdemeanor simple assault charge stemming from a 2019 concert spitting incident. In 2022, he had filed a defamation suit against Wood and her friend Ilma Gore—claiming they coached women to make false abuse allegations against him. However, many of his claims were thrown out in court and he was ordered to pay $496,364 toward Wood's legal fees.

Career resurgence

Manson's career revival amid ongoing investigation

Despite the ongoing legal battles, Manson has been trying to revive his music career. He performed his first live show since 2019 in August and has released new music from his comeback album One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, which releases on November 22. This career resurgence comes as the LA District Attorney's office continues to review new evidence in the sexual misconduct case against him.