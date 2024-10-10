Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2025 Met Gala will spotlight the cultural significance of the 'Black dandy', a term for a stylish Black man who challenges societal norms.

The theme is inspired by Monica L Miller's book on Black Dandyism, with Miller herself curating the exhibition.

The event will be co-chaired by prominent Black figures including LeBron James, making his debut as an honorary co-chair. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Met Gala 2025 will be held on May 5, 2025

Met Gala goes black: Inside the historic 'Black Style' theme

By Tanvi Gupta 01:04 pm Oct 10, 202401:04 pm

What's the story Fashion enthusiasts, unite! The Met Gala—the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic annual fashion event—is set to take place on the first Monday in May 2025. This year's theme has been announced as "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," aligning with the Costume Institute's upcoming spring exhibition. This groundbreaking theme is anticipated to make a significant impact on fashion history. Here's everything we know about Met Gala 2025.

Theme exploration

Met Gala 2025 to explore Black style and identity

The 2025 Met Gala will explore the cultural and historical dimensions of the Black dandy. A Black dandy refers to a well-groomed Black man who embraces fashion, often blending historical elegance with contemporary flair and challenging societal norms around masculinity and race. From its roots in Enlightenment Europe in the 18th century to its modern-day expressions, the importance of sartorial style in constructing Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora will be highlighted with archival garments, artworks, and film excerpts.

Guest curator

Monica L Miller to guest curate Met Gala 2025 exhibition

The theme for the 2025 Met Gala takes inspiration from Monica L Miller's 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. Miller, who is currently Chair and Professor of Africana Studies at Columbia University's Barnard College, will be the guest curator for this exhibition. This will be the first dedicated menswear exhibition in two decades since 2003's "Braveheart: Men in Skirts."

Dress code and leadership

Met Gala 2025 dress code and co-chairs announced

The official dress code for the Met Gala 2025 will be announced early next year. However, the exhibition gives a glimpse of a focus on "dandyism," a term historically used to describe someone extremely devoted to style as a discipline. The co-chairs for this year's event include influential Black figures like Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams. NBA legend LeBron James will make his debut appearance as an honorary co-chair.