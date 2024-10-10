Summarize Simplifying... In short Shah Rukh Khan, renowned actor, admires business tycoons like Ratan Tata and Azim Premji for their passion-driven approach to business.

He believes that the essence of business lies not in profits, but in the passion and personal drive behind it.

Drawing from his parents' business experiences, Khan emphasizes that if the intention behind earning money is right, business can be a great endeavor.

When SRK spoke about Ratan Tata's business ethos

Business values, fantastic persona—How Ratan Tata inspired Shah Rukh Khan

By Isha Sharma 12:35 pm Oct 10, 202412:35 pm

What's the story India is grief-stricken following the death of iconic industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday at 86 due to age-related issues. Tata inspired luminaries from different walks of life, one such person being superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In a 2013 interview with Forbes India, Khan spoke about Tata's passion and values that have driven his success.

Khan's praise for Tata Nano

Khan told Forbes, "The reason Nano was brought out was with a very good thought. Will it work will it not work? I don't know, but the reason it was created for was very clear." Moreover, having dabbled in a number of businesses, Khan clarified that he is first an actor. "I pray to God that I never become a businessman. What turns me on is creating moments in front of the camera," he said.

'They are fantastic people': SKR on Aziz Premji, Tata

The Om Shanti Om actor also said, "You've got to have passion. You got to be like Walt Disney as a businessman. I think Azim Premji is like that." "Ratan Tata is like that. They are fantastic people. I am too small to comment on their business acumen." "The reason you are creating business is not business, but passion and it is personal."

Khan's statement on tycoons' business ethos

Khan also shared, "When I met them [Ambanis, Birlas, Tatas], they were also at a stage in life when they were looking at business like that (business beyond profits). "My father was a businessman; my mother was a business lady, and they were losing at their businesses. But I remember the gusto with which they did it." "And I realized that if the essence of earning money is right, business is great."