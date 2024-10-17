Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming series 'Homestead', based on the popular book series 'Black Autumn', will star Charles Esten, Jill Wagner, and Sam Page.

Charles Esten-Jill Wagner-Sam Page to lead 'Homestead' series

What's the story Angel Studios has cast Charles Esten, Jill Wagner, and Sam Page for its upcoming TV series Homestead, reported Deadline. The show is a continuation of the upcoming Hollywood film of the same name starring Neal McDonough, Bailey Chase, and Dawn Olivieri. Chase and Olivieri will also star in the TV series. The story revolves around a community's survival inside a doomsday compound after the apocalypse.

Plot details

'Homestead' series: A tale of survival and divine intervention

Homestead, which is based on the bestselling book series Black Autumn by Jeff Kirkham and Jason Ross, revolves around a family's fight for survival after a world-ending catastrophe. Set against a collapsing civilization, the show tells the gripping tale of two families - an ultra-prepared wealthy family and a military veteran family they've hired for security. As tensions rise and external threats grow, there are hints of divine intervention in their survival.

Character insights

Esten, Wagner, Page: Know about their characters

Esten will play Cain Ross, a tall, commanding figure who answers a call for help from Homestead. Wagner will play Jacq Reynolds, a pregnant therapist in her third trimester who must find her place in Homestead's inner circle. Page will play Tom Reynolds, Jacq's husband and a resilient engineer who is invited to Homestead by his college roommate Ian Ross. While Esten is known for Outer Banks, Wagner and Page are famous for Wipeout and The Bold Type, respectively.

Show details

'Homestead' series: Production and release details

The production of Homestead is a joint effort of Angel Studios, 10ton, Skies Fall Entertainment, 2521, and Radiate Pictures. Ross, the co-author of Black Autumn, is the showrunner with Ben Kasica from Skies Fall Entertainment. The series will be available exclusively on the Angel Studios platform.