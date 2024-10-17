Summarize Simplifying... In short Allu Arjun has shared a new poster for his upcoming film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', causing a stir among fans.

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, boasts a star-studded cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Bollywood actor Saurabh Sachdeva.

The action-packed drama is eagerly anticipated by fans who can't wait to see Arjun's commanding performance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Pushpa 2' releases on December 6

'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun takes throne in new countdown poster

By Tanvi Gupta 12:28 pm Oct 17, 202412:28 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated sequel to the Telugu blockbuster Pushpa 1: The Rise, Pushpa 2: The Rule, will be released in theaters globally on December 6. With just 50 days to go for its release, the makers have dropped a new countdown poster featuring Allu Arjun in a powerful avatar. The poster features Arjun sitting on a throne-like chair, radiating intensity and royalty. This has only added to fans' excitement for the film's release.

Promotional plans

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' team gears up for aggressive promotions

Arjun took to social media to share the new poster where he appeared in character, exuding a commanding presence. The post quickly garnered a flood of reactions in the comment section, with fans raving about his look from the film. They expressed their excitement and eagerness to watch the movie as soon as it gets released. The upcoming movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Cast details

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to feature a star-studded cast

The mass action drama, directed by Sukumar, will see Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role of Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil will play a meticulous bad cop in this pan-Indian film. Anasuya Bharadwaj, Brahmaji, and Ajay Ghosh among others play key roles. In a recent development, it has been confirmed that Bollywood acting coach and actor Saurabh Sachdeva will be part of the Pushpa 2 cast. Sachdeva is known for his roles in Sacred Games and Animal.