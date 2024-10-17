Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Apprentice", a biopic on Donald Trump starring Sebastian Stan, is facing potential censorship in India due to explicit scenes.

Trump's biopic 'The Apprentice' faces CBFC cuts; India release uncertain

By Tanvi Gupta 12:19 pm Oct 17, 202412:19 pm

What's the story The Hollywood film The Apprentice, based on the early life of controversial US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, may not be released in India on time. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked for certain cuts from the movie, which the filmmakers have refused to do. This could reportedly delay the film's release date of Friday (October 18) to next week. A special screening was held in Mumbai on Wednesday for select viewers where this was revealed.

Special screening

Uncut version of 'The Apprentice' screened amid controversy

Despite the ongoing dispute, an uncut and uncensored version of The Apprentice was screened at a special event in Mumbai, reported Bollywood Hungama. Starring Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn (Trump's former attorney), the film delves into Trump's rise in the real estate industry and his relationship with his lawyer. Directed by Ali Abbasi, it premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Censorship details

CBFC likely requested the removal of explicit scenes

Reportedly, CBFC asked for the explicit sex scenes to be removed from The Apprentice. However, some of these are crucial to the film's plot. Among the contentious scenes is a depiction of Trump "violently throwing" Ivana Trump (Trump's former wife) and then proceeding to assault her sexually. It remains to be seen if the filmmakers and CBFC can come to an agreement on these cuts. If they reach a consensus soon, the film can still hit the screens on Friday.