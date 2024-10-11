'Jigra' Day 1 box office: Alia Bhatt's film struggles
The much-awaited Bollywood action thriller, Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in lead roles, hit the global screens on Friday. Despite the massive hype surrounding the film—Bhatt's first Bollywood outing since Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)—its opening box office numbers have been disappointing. By 5:00pm on its release day, Jigra had only raked in a net ₹1.61cr in India.
'Jigra' faced stiff competition from 'Vettaiyan' and 'VVKWWV'
The release of Jigra also coincided with director TJ Gnanavel's Tamil film Vettaiyan, which has a star-studded cast, including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. This has fueled speculation that Vettaiyan may overshadow Jigra at the box office. Early figures also suggest that Jigra could face competition from the Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (VVKWWV).
'Jigra' underperformed in Hindi and Telugu markets
By 5:00pm on its release day, Jigra had managed to record occupancy rates of just 10.48% in the Hindi market and a mere 8.18% in the Telugu market. In comparison, VVKWWV had grossed ₹1.76cr and Vettaiyan had raked in a massive ₹8.58cr in the domestic market by this time during the day. However, Jigra's opening day figures may improve as the day progresses, especially considering its decent turnout during morning screenings despite being a weekday and facing strong competition.
'Jigra' lagged behind top-grossing Hindi films of 2024
On their release day, the top five highest-grossing Hindi films of 2024—Stree 2, Fighter, Shaitaan, Crew, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya—had registered an India net collection of ₹51.8cr, ₹22.5cr, ₹14.75cr, ₹9.25cr, and ₹6.7cr, respectively. Compared to these numbers, Jigra's opening collection looks pretty low.