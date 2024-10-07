Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently welcomed their first child, a daughter they've affectionately named Baby Simba.

Singh shared the news at the trailer launch of their upcoming film 'Singham Again', where Padukone will be the first female police officer in the "cop universe".

The star-studded cast also includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others, with the film set for a Diwali release.

'Singham Again' trailer was launched on Monday

Ranveer Singh calls 'Singham Again' his newborn daughter's debut film

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:21 pm Oct 07, 202403:21 pm

What's the story Bollywood power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, recently welcomed their first child—a baby girl—on September 8. Now, the duo is all set to release their highly anticipated film Singham Again. At the trailer launch event in Mumbai on Monday (October 7), Singh jokingly called the movie his newborn daughter's debut since Padukone was pregnant while shooting for it.

Family update

Singh shared his wife's message and newborn's nickname

During the event, Singh explained Padukone's absence by saying she was at home with their baby. He jokingly added, "My duty is at night." The actor also disclosed that they have lovingly named their daughter Baby Simba. Sharing a message from his family, he said, "So, from Lady Singham (Deepika), Simba and Baby Simba, wish you all a Happy Diwali in advance. Enjoy the trailer and celebrate Diwali with your families. We need your love and blessings."

Baby announcement

Padukone's pregnancy and the birth of their 1st child

Padukone and Singh announced their pregnancy on February 29, six years after their marriage. The couple has been together for over a decade, dating for seven years before tying the knot in 2018. Padukone started filming Singham Again in April 2024 while expecting. In early September, she was admitted to a Mumbai hospital and the next day they shared a joint note on Instagram announcing, "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024."

Film details

'Singham Again': A star-studded cast and grand trailer launch

In Singham Again, Padukone will play Shakti Shetty, making her the first female police officer in the "cop universe." Singh will reprise his role as Simba. The film also stars an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Akshay Kumar. At the trailer launch event, Devgn, Singh, Shroff, and Kapoor made striking entrances in coordinated black outfits while leading lady Kapoor Khan dazzled in a shimmering gown.

Absent stars

Director Shetty addressed missing cast members at the launch

Addressing the absence of cast members including Kumar and Padukone, director Rohit Shetty said Kumar was currently shooting for Housefull in London. Singh then took the opportunity to share a message on behalf of his wife and co-star, Padukone. As the film gears up for its Diwali release, Singh also extended his festive greetings to the audience with a heartfelt message on behalf of his family.