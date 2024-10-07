Summarize Simplifying... In short The trailer for 'Singham Again', the third installment in the successful Singham franchise, has been released, featuring intense action sequences and a parallel to the Ramayana.

'Singham Again' set to hit theaters on November 1

'Singham Again' trailer: Devgn becomes Ram to save Sita!

By Tanvi Gupta 01:47 pm Oct 07, 202401:47 pm

What's the story The much-awaited trailer of Singham Again, the third installment in Ajay Devgn's popular Singham franchise, is finally out! Unveiled at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, the trailer promises fans the same high-energy excitement that the Singham series is known for, with Rohit Shetty once again at the helm. The film is set to hit theaters on November 1, releasing alongside Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Record-breaking trailer

'Singham Again' trailer sets record for longest duration

The trailer clocks four minutes and 58 seconds—making it the longest trailer in Hindi cinema. The clip opens with Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan discussing the revered Ramayana with their son, who asks if anything were to happen to Kapoor Khan as it did to Sita, would Devgn become Ram to save her? This prompts a parallel between the two storylines. The highlight of the trailer, however, remains its exhilarating action sequences, which are more intense than ever before.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the trailer here

Franchise success

'Singham Again' follows successful predecessors, boasts star-studded cast

Singham Again is the third installment in the successful Singham franchise, after Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). Both the previous films were commercial hits, earning a special place in Bollywood's history for their engaging storytelling and powerful performances. The new installment boasts of a starry ensemble cast including Devgn, Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh with Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist.

Mystery cameo

'Singham Again' to feature a surprise cameo

Earlier, director Shetty has also teased a major cameo in the forthcoming film. In an Instagram post, he stated, "SINGHAM is incomplete without this HERO... ISS DIWALI Scorpio aayegi bhi, Ghumegi bhi, LEKIN ENTRY KISI AUR KI HOGI." Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Salman Khan will make a special appearance as Chulbul Pandey in the film. If this holds, it would mark a crossover between the two cop universes.