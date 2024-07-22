In short Simplifying... In short Before joining Shah Rukh Khan's team in 2012, Pooja Dadlani managed several actors, including Deepika Padukone, who later switched to Karishma Prakash.

Currently, it's unclear who manages Padukone at KWAN, her talent agency.

On the personal front, Dadlani is married to Hitesh Gurnani, director of Lista Jewels, and they have a daughter.

Padukone's latest film, Kalki 2898 AD, was a huge hit and she's now working on Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, set for a Diwali release. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The lesser-known connection between Deepika and SRK's manager

Did you know? SRK's manager once handled Deepika Padukone!

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:58 am Jul 22, 202411:58 am

What's the story Pooja Dadlani, known for managing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for over a decade, also managed actor Deepika Padukone during the early stages of her career. This lesser-known fact was revealed by filmmaker Farah Khan in an old interview with Mashable India. "Pooja Dadlani ko dekh rahe ho piche. She was Deepika's manager at that time," said Farah Khan while discussing a picture from the set of Om Shanti Om where Dadlani was seen sitting behind Padukone.

Managerial changes

Padukone's managerial shift and current representation

Before becoming Khan's manager in 2012, Dadlani worked with several actors, including Padukone. However, Padukone later moved on to work with Karishma Prakash as her manager until 2020. As of now, there is no update on who is currently managing Padukone at KWAN - the talent agency she is signed up with. Prior to Dadlani joining his team, Khan's team was reportedly led by Karuna Badwal.

Personal and professional updates

Dadlani's personal life and Padukone's recent projects

On a personal note, Dadlani married Hitesh Gurnani in 2008, who is the director of a Mumbai-based jewelry brand named Lista Jewels. The couple has a daughter named Reyna Gurnani. Meanwhile, Padukone was most recently seen in a pan-India science fiction film titled Kalki 2898 AD, which is the highest-grosser of 2024. Her next project is Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, slated for a Diwali release this year.