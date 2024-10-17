Summarize Simplifying... In short Nikita Porwal, an actor and passionate theater artist from Ujjain, has been crowned Femina Miss India 2024.

She started her career as a TV anchor at 18 and is currently studying at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

Besides her love for stage acting, she's an advocate for animal welfare and will represent India at the Miss World pageant. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nikita Porwal will represent India at the Miss World pageant

Meet Nikita Porwal, the newly-crowned Femina Miss India 2024

By Tanvi Gupta 12:14 pm Oct 17, 202412:14 pm

What's the story Nikita Porwal from Madhya Pradesh has been crowned Femina Miss India 2024. The pageant's grand finale was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Rekha Pandayy, representing Union Territories, was the first runner-up while Ayushi Dholakia from Gujarat was the second runner-up. Porwal was crowned by last year's winner Nandini Gupta and received her sash from actor-former Miss India Neha Dhupia. Here's everything to know about Porwal.

Career path

Porwal's journey: From TV anchor to Femina Miss India

An actor by profession—Porwal started her career as a TV anchor at 18. She is a native of Ujjain and is currently studying at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. A passionate storyteller and theater artist, she has acted in over 60 plays and wrote a 250-page play, Krishna Leela. While stage acting is her true passion, she is excited to explore cinematography and has secured a leading role in a feature film that has been featured at international film festivals.

International representation

Porwal to represent India at Miss World pageant

In addition to her artistic pursuits, Porwal is a dedicated advocate for animal welfare. She hopes to leverage her platform to promote compassion for all living beings. Her guiding principle is simple yet powerful: "Be a life that matters, a loss that's felt." To note, as the winner of Miss India 2024, Porwal will now represent India at the Miss World pageant.

Talent search

Miss India 2024: A nationwide talent hunt

The latest edition of the Miss India pageant launched a nationwide talent hunt with on-ground auditions. The massive scouting drive and subsequent rounds of auditions led to the shortlisting of 30 state winners. These winners underwent rigorous training and grooming drills in a pageant boot camp, conducted by industry experts, before competing for the title at the grand finale.