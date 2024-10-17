Meet Nikita Porwal, the newly-crowned Femina Miss India 2024
Nikita Porwal from Madhya Pradesh has been crowned Femina Miss India 2024. The pageant's grand finale was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Rekha Pandayy, representing Union Territories, was the first runner-up while Ayushi Dholakia from Gujarat was the second runner-up. Porwal was crowned by last year's winner Nandini Gupta and received her sash from actor-former Miss India Neha Dhupia. Here's everything to know about Porwal.
Porwal's journey: From TV anchor to Femina Miss India
An actor by profession—Porwal started her career as a TV anchor at 18. She is a native of Ujjain and is currently studying at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. A passionate storyteller and theater artist, she has acted in over 60 plays and wrote a 250-page play, Krishna Leela. While stage acting is her true passion, she is excited to explore cinematography and has secured a leading role in a feature film that has been featured at international film festivals.
Porwal to represent India at Miss World pageant
In addition to her artistic pursuits, Porwal is a dedicated advocate for animal welfare. She hopes to leverage her platform to promote compassion for all living beings. Her guiding principle is simple yet powerful: "Be a life that matters, a loss that's felt." To note, as the winner of Miss India 2024, Porwal will now represent India at the Miss World pageant.
Miss India 2024: A nationwide talent hunt
The latest edition of the Miss India pageant launched a nationwide talent hunt with on-ground auditions. The massive scouting drive and subsequent rounds of auditions led to the shortlisting of 30 state winners. These winners underwent rigorous training and grooming drills in a pageant boot camp, conducted by industry experts, before competing for the title at the grand finale.