The lack of emotional depth in 'Jigra' and high expectations set by the makers of both films, coupled with the absence of hit music and negative social media reactions, contributed to their underperformance.

'VVKWWV' and 'Jigra' are box office failures

Why 'Jigra,' 'Vicky Vidya Ka...' didn't work at box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:10 pm Oct 17, 202412:10 pm

What's the story The debacle of two Bollywood biggies, Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (VVKWWV), has left the industry rattled. Why did the films starring A-listers, on varying topics, fail? Film exhibitor, Roshan Singh told Zoom that family audiences were put off by the title of VVKWWV, confusing it for a "sleazy film about making sex tapes" like Rajkummar Rao's Love Sex Aur Dhokha. About Jigra, Singh mentioned the absence of emotional connect between Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's characters.

Emotional disconnect

'Jigra' failed to connect despite thrilling plot

Despite its gripping rescue thriller plot, Jigra didn't strike a chord with the audience. Singh was surprised at this, saying, "As for Jigra, bhai-bahen ki film thi lekin koi emotions nahin (it was a brother-sister film but lacked emotions). Alia and Vedang Raina, unfortunately, didn't look anything like sister and brother." Stressing more on Bhatt's action sequences and not building her relationship with her brother enough could have been one of the reasons for the film's box office failure.

Industry insight

Trade analyst Girish Johar's take on films' underperformance

Producer and trade analyst Girish Johar also spoke about the dismal performance of both films. He pointed out a few reasons for their failure, including the high expectations set by the makers, owing to their past successful films. While Jigra is backed by Dharma Productions, VVKWWV is co-produced by T-Series. "Sadly, the audience was disappointed. It's a very thin line of going overboard." "The content, its feedback, audiences reception and reviews, everything was not up to the mark," he added.

Additional factors

Lack of chartbuster music and negative social media backlash

Johar further noted that neither film had chartbuster music, which could have possibly pulled in their target audiences. Triptii Dimri even faced flak for her dance in VVKWWV's Tere Mehboob song. Further, both films also received a surprising amount of negative backlash and strong undercurrents on social media. All these factors combined to create a difficult environment for the films at the box office, ultimately resulting in their underperformance.