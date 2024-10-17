Summarize Simplifying... In short Alia Bhatt's latest film 'Jigra' has been struggling at the box office, collecting only ₹21 crore in its first six days.

The film, which tells the story of a sister on a mission to save her brother from legal trouble abroad, has received mixed reviews.

The film, which tells the story of a sister on a mission to save her brother from legal trouble abroad, has received mixed reviews.

Despite its unique blend of humor, quirk, and emotion, as described by director Bala, the film's earnings have been on a steady decline since its opening day.

'Jigra' box office collection

Alia's 'Jigra' continues to underperform; collects ₹21cr in 6 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:10 am Oct 17, 202411:10 am

What's the story The Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer Bollywood film Jigra is witnessing a major decline in box office collection. Directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the movie has been struggling to perform since its release on October 11. On Day 6 of its release, Jigra managed to collect just ₹1.25 crore (early estimates) taking its total collection to a dismal ₹21.1 crore.

'Jigra' box office collection: A day-wise breakdown

The film opened with a collection of ₹4.55 crore on Day 1, which increased to ₹6.55 crore on Day 2. However, the collections started to decline from Day 3 onward, with the film earning ₹5.5 crore, ₹1.65 crore on Day 4 and further dropping to ₹1.6 crore on Day 5. The downward trend continued into Day 6 as it managed to rake in only around ₹1.25 crore (early estimates).

'Jigra' plot and audience reception

Jigra narrates the story of a sister (played by Bhatt) who goes on a mission to save her brother (Raina) from legal trouble abroad. The film has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Director Bala had earlier described Jigra as different from his previous films because of its eccentricity. He said it was "most eccentric because with humor and quirk, you can cover up reality but with emotions, you are exposed."