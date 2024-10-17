Alia's 'Jigra' continues to underperform; collects ₹21cr in 6 days
The Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer Bollywood film Jigra is witnessing a major decline in box office collection. Directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the movie has been struggling to perform since its release on October 11. On Day 6 of its release, Jigra managed to collect just ₹1.25 crore (early estimates) taking its total collection to a dismal ₹21.1 crore.
'Jigra' box office collection: A day-wise breakdown
The film opened with a collection of ₹4.55 crore on Day 1, which increased to ₹6.55 crore on Day 2. However, the collections started to decline from Day 3 onward, with the film earning ₹5.5 crore, ₹1.65 crore on Day 4 and further dropping to ₹1.6 crore on Day 5. The downward trend continued into Day 6 as it managed to rake in only around ₹1.25 crore (early estimates).
'Jigra' plot and audience reception
Jigra narrates the story of a sister (played by Bhatt) who goes on a mission to save her brother (Raina) from legal trouble abroad. The film has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Director Bala had earlier described Jigra as different from his previous films because of its eccentricity. He said it was "most eccentric because with humor and quirk, you can cover up reality but with emotions, you are exposed."