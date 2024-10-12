Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Devara: Part 1', starring Jr NTR and Saif, has been a box office hit, crossing the ₹260cr mark. The movie's earnings have been consistently strong across various languages, highlighting its pan-Indian appeal.

What's the story The pan-India film Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, has crossed the ₹260cr mark at the box office. On Friday (Day 15), it earned ₹2.65cr, bringing its total collection to ₹263.50cr, reported Sacnilk. This major feat highlights the film's appeal and box office success. It is directed by Koratala Siva.

The film's day-wise earnings show a strong performance across languages. On its opening day, Devara: Part 1 grossed ₹73.25cr in Telugu, ₹7.5cr in Hindi, ₹0.35cr in Kannada, ₹1cr in Tamil, and ₹0.4cr in Malayalam, amounting to a whopping ₹82.5cr from all languages combined. The consistent earnings across different markets highlight the film's pan-Indian appeal.

In its second week, Devara: Part 1 continued to do well at the box office. On Day 8, the film earned ₹3.8cr in Telugu and ₹2cr in Hindi. By Day 9, these numbers increased to ₹5.8cr and ₹3.25cr respectively. The film stars NTR in dual roles as father and son, while Khan plays the antagonist. Prakash Raj and Zarina Wahab are part of the cast, too.