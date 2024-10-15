Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite facing legal threats from Donald Trump, the biopic 'The Apprentice' was released last month, earning mostly positive reviews and a modest box office return.

The film, which portrays Trump's early years in Manhattan, was even praised by Trump supporter Roger Stone.

It's set to hit Indian theaters this Friday. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Apprentice' is currently running in theaters

'Cheap, defamatory, politically disgusting...': Donald Trump blasts 'The Apprentice'

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:07 pm Oct 15, 202401:07 pm

What's the story Ali Abbasi, the director of the recently released biopic The Apprentice, has invited former US President Donald Trump for a discussion. The invitation comes after Trump publicly slammed the film on his social media platform, Truth Social. In his post, Trump called the movie "A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie written about me," predicting it would "bomb." He went on to say, "It's a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job..."

Director's response

Abbasi responded to Trump's criticism on social media

In response to Trump's criticism, Abbasi took to X/Twitter and wrote, "Thanks for getting back to us, @realDonaldTrump. I am available to talk further if you want. Today is a tight day [with] a lot of press for #TheApprentice but I might be able to give you a call tomorrow." The film, which stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and was nominated for the Palme d'Or at Cannes, opened last Friday in the US.

Film's release

'The Apprentice' was released despite Trump's legal threats

The Apprentice dropped on October 11, less than a month ahead of the American general election, despite Trump sending a cease-and-desist letter in the spring. The movie has garnered mostly positive reviews, with Rolling Stone calling it "the Most Brutal Donald Trump Biopic Imaginable." It chronicles Trump's early days in 1970s and '80s Manhattan under the mentorship of Roy Cohn (portrayed by Jeremy Strong).

Film's reception

Trump's ally praised 'The Apprentice' despite box office performance

Despite opening to a modest $1.58 million at the box office over the weekend, The Apprentice has been praised by Roger Stone, a longtime Trump supporter who is portrayed in the movie. The positive feedback comes amid Trump's threats to sue over the movie and his attorneys filing a cease and desist demand earlier this year. The film was released by Briarcliff Entertainment. It will hit Indian theaters this Friday.