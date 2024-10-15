'Cheap, defamatory, politically disgusting...': Donald Trump blasts 'The Apprentice'
Ali Abbasi, the director of the recently released biopic The Apprentice, has invited former US President Donald Trump for a discussion. The invitation comes after Trump publicly slammed the film on his social media platform, Truth Social. In his post, Trump called the movie "A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie written about me," predicting it would "bomb." He went on to say, "It's a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job..."
Abbasi responded to Trump's criticism on social media
In response to Trump's criticism, Abbasi took to X/Twitter and wrote, "Thanks for getting back to us, @realDonaldTrump. I am available to talk further if you want. Today is a tight day [with] a lot of press for #TheApprentice but I might be able to give you a call tomorrow." The film, which stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and was nominated for the Palme d'Or at Cannes, opened last Friday in the US.
'The Apprentice' was released despite Trump's legal threats
The Apprentice dropped on October 11, less than a month ahead of the American general election, despite Trump sending a cease-and-desist letter in the spring. The movie has garnered mostly positive reviews, with Rolling Stone calling it "the Most Brutal Donald Trump Biopic Imaginable." It chronicles Trump's early days in 1970s and '80s Manhattan under the mentorship of Roy Cohn (portrayed by Jeremy Strong).
Trump's ally praised 'The Apprentice' despite box office performance
Despite opening to a modest $1.58 million at the box office over the weekend, The Apprentice has been praised by Roger Stone, a longtime Trump supporter who is portrayed in the movie. The positive feedback comes amid Trump's threats to sue over the movie and his attorneys filing a cease and desist demand earlier this year. The film was released by Briarcliff Entertainment. It will hit Indian theaters this Friday.