Dhruva Sarja's 'Martin' maintains steady performance; collects ₹17cr by Day-4
Despite a dip in weekday numbers, Dhruva Sarja's multilingual film Martin continues to show strong box office numbers. The action thriller, which hit the screens on October 11 in six languages including Kannada, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. However, the film's action sequences have been especially appreciated.
'Martin' raked in ₹16.9cr in 4 days
Despite stiff competition, Martin has managed to hold strong on the ticket sales front. The primarily Kannada film had a strong box office debut, raking in an estimated ₹15.55cr in India net over its opening weekend. On its fourth day, it added another ₹1.35cr to its kitty, taking the total to ₹16.9cr by Monday.
'Martin' recorded 19.96% Kannada occupancy on 4th day
On October 14, Martin had a Kannada occupancy of 19.96% with morning shows at 13.23%, afternoon at 23.21%, evening at 20.89%, and night at 22.52%. Hindi occupancy, on the other hand, was a lowly 9.63%. Directed by AP Arjun, the film was produced by Vasavi Enterprises and Uday K Mehta Productions and features a talented cast including Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Sukrutha Wagle, and Nikitin Dheer, among others.
'Martin' was released on 1K screens worldwide
Martin was released on roughly 1,000 screens globally and made with a total budget of ₹20cr, including production and promotional costs. Based on a story by Arjun Sarja, the movie promises an engaging cinematic experience. It traces the journey of Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena from Pakistan to India as he tries to find his true identity while fighting black market dealers linked to terrorists planning large-scale attacks.