Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite facing tough competition, Dhruva Sarja's Kannada film 'Martin' has shown a strong performance at the box office, collecting ₹17cr by its fourth day.

The film, which traces the journey of a character from Pakistan to India, was released on approximately 1,000 screens worldwide and was made on a budget of ₹20cr.

With a Kannada occupancy of nearly 20%, the film continues to engage audiences with its compelling narrative and talented cast. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Martin' box office collection

Dhruva Sarja's 'Martin' maintains steady performance; collects ₹17cr by Day-4

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:08 pm Oct 15, 202412:08 pm

What's the story Despite a dip in weekday numbers, Dhruva Sarja's multilingual film Martin continues to show strong box office numbers. The action thriller, which hit the screens on October 11 in six languages including Kannada, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. However, the film's action sequences have been especially appreciated.

Box office earnings

'Martin' raked in ₹16.9cr in 4 days

Despite stiff competition, Martin has managed to hold strong on the ticket sales front. The primarily Kannada film had a strong box office debut, raking in an estimated ₹15.55cr in India net over its opening weekend. On its fourth day, it added another ₹1.35cr to its kitty, taking the total to ₹16.9cr by Monday.

Occupancy report

'Martin' recorded 19.96% Kannada occupancy on 4th day

On October 14, Martin had a Kannada occupancy of 19.96% with morning shows at 13.23%, afternoon at 23.21%, evening at 20.89%, and night at 22.52%. Hindi occupancy, on the other hand, was a lowly 9.63%. Directed by AP Arjun, the film was produced by Vasavi Enterprises and Uday K Mehta Productions and features a talented cast including Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Sukrutha Wagle, and Nikitin Dheer, among others.

Film budget

'Martin' was released on 1K screens worldwide

Martin was released on roughly 1,000 screens globally and made with a total budget of ₹20cr, including production and promotional costs. Based on a story by Arjun Sarja, the movie promises an engaging cinematic experience. It traces the journey of Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena from Pakistan to India as he tries to find his true identity while fighting black market dealers linked to terrorists planning large-scale attacks.