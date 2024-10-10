Summarize Simplifying... In short Justin Bieber is reportedly distancing himself from his ex-mentor, Diddy, who is facing serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Disgusted, anxious: How Justin is dealing with ex-mentor Diddy's arrest

By Tanvi Gupta 03:46 pm Oct 10, 202403:46 pm

What's the story Pop star Justin Bieber is reportedly struggling with his mental health after the arrest of his former close friend, Sean 'Diddy' Combs over sex trafficking. An insider told Us Weekly that the 30-year-old singer is "in a hard place mentally" as he struggles to come to terms with the allegations against Combs. The source added that Bieber has a long history with Combs and is finding it difficult to process the charges leveled against him.

Distancing advice

Bieber advised to distance himself from Combs's scandal

Another insider told the portal that Bieber is "completely disgusted" by the allegations against Combs. The source added that the singer has been advised to "stay as far away as possible" from everything related to the scandal. However, Bieber's name has been frequently mentioned owing to his past friendship with Combs. Recently, a 2011 interview clip resurfaced in which Diddy refers to Bieber as his "little brother."

Personal life

Bieber's public appearance and focus on fatherhood

Bieber was recently seen looking somber as he left celebrity hotspot Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles alone. However, a third source told the media portal that the singer is more focused on positive aspects of his life, like caring for his newborn son, Jack. "His happiness being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy," the insider said before reiterating that Bieber wants "nothing to do" with Combs's issues and "just wants to protect himself."

Past interactions

Resurfaced videos of Bieber and Combs's past friendship

In March, an old YouTube video titled 48 hours with Diddy resurfaced online. The clip features Combs spending time with a then-teenaged Bieber, which he described as "definitely a 15-year-old's dream." Another video from the same month shows a young Bieber appearing uncomfortable when Combs confronted him about why they don't hang out "the way [they] used to."

Legal troubles

Combs's charges and his mother's defense

Combs is now facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, fraud or coercion, and transportation of a prostitute after a federal probe. He was arrested on September 16 at a New York hotel. Despite the allegations, Combs has maintained his innocence. His mother, Janice Small Combs, recently defended her son by stating that he is not the monster they have painted him to be.