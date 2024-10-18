Summarize Simplifying... In short "Rick and Morty", the popular animated sci-fi sitcom, is set to continue its intergalactic madness till Season 12, with a new season premiering in 2025.

'Rick and Morty's intergalactic madness extended till Season 12

What's the story Adult Swim has officially renewed the beloved animated series Rick and Morty for two more seasons, extending its run to Season 12. The announcement was made by executive producers Dan Harmon and Scott Marder at the New York Comic-Con panel on Thursday. This renewal comes after Season 10 was confirmed in 2023. Now you can look forward to the show's run until at least 2029.

'Rick and Morty' continues to redefine adult animation

Michael Ouweleen—President of Adult Swim—also lauded the show for its constant innovation in adult animation. He said, "From S1, Rick and Morty set a new standard in adult animation...and has shown no signs of stopping." Harmon agreed, saying, "Nobody wants a universe without Rick and Morty," adding that the possibilities for future episodes are endless. During the panel, attendees were treated to a sneak peek into S8 with an animatic teaser. The new season is slated to premiere in 2025.

First look at 'Rick and Morty' Season 8

'Rick and Morty' continues despite creator's legal troubles

The show has continued to thrive despite co-creator Justin Roiland's exit in 2023 after being charged with felony, domestic battery, false imprisonment, and allegations of inappropriate behavior toward minors on social media. While all criminal charges were dropped later due to lack of evidence, Roiland was replaced by Ian Cardoni as the voice of Rick, with Harry Belden voicing Morty. Nevertheless, the series has remained popular and critically acclaimed.

Rick and Morty is a groundbreaking animated sci-fi sitcom that follows the misadventures of mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his anxious grandson, Morty Smith. Premiering in 2013, Rick and Morty quickly gained a cult following for its blend of dark humor, complex storytelling, and philosophical themes. The series has been praised for its ability to seamlessly transition between absurd comedy and thought-provoking narratives, often exploring existential questions and societal critiques.