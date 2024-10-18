Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite hints from distributor Raja about a third installment of the 'Baahubali' franchise, key team members including screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad and actor Prabhas have dismissed the idea.

'Baahubali 3' is in the planning stages

Is the 'Baahubali' franchise getting a third installment? Producer hints

By Tanvi Gupta 01:24 pm Oct 18, 2024

What's the story Is the third installment in the Baahubali franchise coming soon? Producer KE Gnanavel Raja recently teased that it might be! While speaking about his upcoming production Kanguva, he said that "Baahubali 3 is in the planning stages." He further added, "I found out while discussing with filmmakers last week. They did Baahubali 1 and 2 back-to-back, but they're now planning Baahubali 3 after a gap."

Sequel strategy

'Baahubali 3' to follow the trend of delayed sequels

Raja, who distributed the Tamil version of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), also spoke about the new trend of delayed sequels. He gave examples of other franchises like Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar, which are preparing their next installments after a long gap. This tactic is in line with his opinion that strict timelines aren't required anymore to keep audiences interested in film series.

Contradictory statements

Despite Raja's claims, 'Baahubali' team denied third installment possibility

Despite Raja's revelation, prominent members of the Baahubali team have denied the possibility of a third film. Screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad and actor Prabhas have both dismissed the idea in past interviews. Director SS Rajamouli expressed his intention to expand the Baahubali universe beyond films during a press interaction in May while promoting the animated series Baahubali: Crown of Blood.

Upcoming ventures

Rajamouli's current project and future plans

Rajamouli is currently gearing up for an action-adventure film with actor Mahesh Babu, which is still in the pre-production stage. The project was supposed to go on floors this year but the pre-production work is still incomplete. Celebrated writer Prasad recently announced that the shooting of the movie would begin in January 2025. He also revealed that while it usually takes them three-four weeks to develop a story, they have been working on this one for over two years.