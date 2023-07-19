#FourYearsOfTheLionKing: Reflecting on 5 timeless lessons from Disney's film

The live-action remake of 1994 classic, 'The Lion King' was released on July 19, 2019

The live-action remake of the beloved 1994 classic, The Lion King, graced the silver screens on this day, i.e., July 19, 2019, captivating audiences with its heartwarming narrative and mesmerizing visuals. Beyond the animations, the Jon Favreau-directed film also imparted valuable life lessons. As we commemorate its fourth anniversary, we reflect on the timeless wisdom that continues to resonate with audiences of all generations.

#Lesson1: Circle of life and how everything is interconnected

At the core of the film lies the concept of circle of life and interconnectedness. As the story unfolds, we witness the delicate balance within the Pride Land crumbling when Scar—Simba's power-hungry uncle—takes control. However, Simba's eventual return to claim his rightful place as king helps restore the balance of Pride Land, renewing harmony within the intricate web of the circle of life.

#Lesson2: 'Hakuna Matata' is a wonderful affirmation

After running away from Pride Land, burdened with guilt and loneliness, Simba encounters Timon and Pumbaa, who introduce him to the ultimate life mantra: Hakuna Matata—a Swahili phrase meaning "don't worry, be happy." This extremely simple yet powerful phrase holds relevance beyond the cinematic realm and can easily be applied during times of adversity, or even when we feel in low spirits.

#Lesson3: Overcoming adversity and self-doubt

Nala—Simba's childhood friend and love interest—plays a prominent role in making the young lion prince realize the abandonment of his responsibilities after being deceived by his evil uncle Scar. She urges him to confront his fears and face his past. It is because of Nala's unwavering emotional support, Simba finds the strength to return to Pride Land to reclaim his rightful place.

#Lesson4: Importance of family and friendship

The Lion King can easily be touted as the celebration of relationships shared between family and friends, who contribute immensely to shaping our lives. One of the most beautiful relationships we witnessed was that of father and son in Simba and Mufasa. The film also showcased the unwavering support and loyal companionship of Timon and Pumbaa toward Simba at his lowest phase of life.

#Lesson5: Embracing identity and finding one's own voice

Simba's struggle to find his roar symbolizes his quest to find his metaphorical, unique voice. He understands the problem only when he crosses paths with Rafiki, the wise and eccentric baboon, who teaches Simba to confront his inner conflicts and embrace his individuality. Their conversations encourage the viewers to listen to their inner calling and face every obstacle with all of their strength.

