Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan, who recently returned to the industry with Netflix's Heeramandi and film Khel Khel Mein, misses his children deeply when they're not in Mumbai.

His son Azarius shows interest in acting, while his daughter Diani loves singing and dancing.

Khan's next project, Housefull 5, is set to release in June 2025, featuring five female leads including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri.

Fardeen Khan spoke about living without his kids

'I miss them terribly': Fardeen Khan on living without kids

By Tanvi Gupta 01:40 pm Oct 17, 202401:40 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan recently spoke about rumors of his separation from his wife Natasha Madhwani. In a conversation with TOI, he spoke about the difficulties of not living with his children. "It's not easy...I miss them terribly," said Khan, adding that he sees his children every four to six weeks and speaks to them over video calls every day. To note, the couple shares two children: a daughter, Diani, and a son, Azarius.

Parental devotion

Khan's coping mechanisms and dedication to his children

Khan revealed that he keeps himself busy with work to distract from the void left by his kids. He also said that he had put up their artwork in his Mumbai home. "I miss their hugs, cuddles, and kisses...And whenever they come down to Mumbai, I clear my entire schedule and be with them 24/7," the actor shared. However, he avoided going into details of his alleged separation.

Family legacy

Khan's children show interest in the arts

Khan, who recently made a successful comeback to Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi and the Akshay Kumar-led film Khel Khel Mein, is currently shooting for Housefull 5. He revealed that his son Azarius is interested in acting. Previously, speaking to GQ India, he admitted both his kids were into the arts. His 11-year-old daughter Diani especially loves singing, dancing, and performing.

Marital life

Meanwhile, know about Khan-Madhwani's relationship

Not many are aware but similar to Khan, Madhvani also hails from a prominent Bollywood family. Khan's wife is the daughter of the legendary actor Mumtaz and Ugandan businessman Mayur Madhvani, who tied the knot in 1974. While specifics about when and where the couple first met and how they fell in love remain unknown, reports suggest their love story commenced with a proposal on a flight from London to the US. The couple tied the knot in 2005.

Upcoming release

'Housefull 5' is set for a June 2025 release

The Housefull series, which started in 2010 with a Sajid Khan directorial, has been a hit over the years. The fifth installment of the beloved franchise, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, will hit the screens in June 2025. Headlined by Kumar, the film will reportedly include five female leads. According to Pinkvilla, these roles will be played by Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.