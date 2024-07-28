In short Simplifying... In short 'Lady Bird' star Saoirse Ronan has reportedly tied the knot with her co-star Jack Lowden, whom she met on the set of 'Mary Queen of Scots'.

The couple, known for their private lifestyle, sparked engagement rumors after being spotted with diamond rings.

Despite their high-profile acting careers, including Ronan's Oscar-nominated role in 'Atonement' and Lowden's performance in 'Dunkirk', they've managed to keep their relationship and wedding ceremony away from the public eye. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Saoirse Ronan ties the knot with co-star Jack Lowden

'Lady Bird' actor Saoirse Ronan 'secretly' marries co-star Jack Lowden

By Tanvi Gupta 03:38 pm Jul 28, 202403:38 pm

What's the story Four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan has married her co-star from Mary Queen of Scots, Jack Lowden, in a private ceremony, according to The Sunday Independent. The secret wedding occurred last weekend in Edinburgh, Scotland, which is Lowden's homeland. A select group of close friends were invited to the event and were requested to keep the details confidential to avoid attention from the paparazzi. The Scottish civil marriage register confirms that Ronan and Lowden are officially married.

Relationship history

Love story of Ronan and Lowden began on the set

Ronan and Lowden first met six years ago while filming Mary Queen of Scots, which was released in 2018. In the film, Ronan played the lead role, while Lowden portrayed Darnley, Mary's second husband. The couple has been notably private about their relationship since they started dating. Rumors about their engagement began circulating after Lowden posted a photo featuring a diamond ring during a hiking trip in Perthshire, Scotland, last July.

Domestic bliss

Ronan and Lowden's life together in London

Meanwhile, Ronan sparked engagement rumors when she stepped out with a diamond ring on her left hand at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring-Summer 2024 show earlier in October. Despite their high-profile careers, they have managed to maintain a low-key lifestyle and secret relationship, away from the public eye. Currently, no public photos from their wedding ceremony have been released or are available for viewing.

Career

Meanwhile, we look at their respective careers

Besides his role in Mary Queen of Scots, you'll likely recognize Lowden from his performances in Dunkirk, Slow Horses, and The Gold. Meanwhile, his now-wife, Ronan, had her breakthrough role as a precocious teenager in Atonement (2007), earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Since then, she has starred in The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird (2017), and portrayed Jo March in Gerwig's Little Women (2019).