Robert Downey Jr. is making a comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), not as Iron Man, but as the supervillain Doctor Doom, causing mixed reactions among fans.

This return follows his retirement after Avengers: Endgame in 2019 and he is set to appear in two upcoming Avengers films in 2026 and 2027.

Known for his intellect and mastery of science and magic, Doctor Doom adds a new layer of complexity to Downey Jr.'s role in the MCU.

Robert Downey Jr returns to Marvel Universe as Doctor Doom

'Lazy casting': RDJ's MCU return leaves some fans disappointed

By Tanvi Gupta 03:33 pm Jul 28, 202403:33 pm

What's the story Robert Downey Jr., famed for his role as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has officially announced his return to the franchise—this time portraying the villainous Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers Doomsday. The surprising revelation was made at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, marking a significant shift for Downey Jr, from a beloved hero to an iconic villain. However, the casting announcement has elicited mixed reactions from fans.

Fan response

Why mixed reactions to Downey Jr's return?

While some are excited about Downey Jr's return to the MCU, others have criticized what they perceive as "lazy casting." One fan wrote on X/Twitter: "RDJ Doom is either the most creatively bankrupt decision ever or it's going to be the coolest sh*t we've ever seen." Others simply expressed their disappointment on social media platforms, upset that Downey Jr is returning not as Iron Man but as Doctor Doom.

Changes

Fans also noticed that 'Doomsday' was initially titled 'Kang Dynasty'

Further, fans also noticed that Doomsday was initially titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty—with Marvel changing the title following Jonathan Majors's conviction in his domestic assault case. Many described Downey Jr's casting and the return of directors Anthony and Joe Russo as a "break glass in case of emergency moment." One fan quipped, "If they want a clever way to remove Kang...I hope they recreate this moment from the original Secret Wars comics of Doom just vaporizing Kang...with a Doom-controlled Ultron."

Comeback

Downey Jr's return follows retirement from MCU

Downey Jr's return to the MCU comes after his retirement following Avengers: Endgame in 2019. He had portrayed Iron Man for a decade before his character met his emotional yet fulfilling end in Endgame. The actor is set to appear as Doctor Doom in two upcoming Avengers films: Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for a May 2026 release, and Avengers: Secret Wars, aiming for a May 2027 release.

Character profile

In the meantime, know more about supervillain Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom, also known as Victor Von Doom, is a fictional supervillain who has been appearing in Marvel Comics since 1962. Known for his genius-level intellect and mastery of science and magic, Doom is the archenemy of the Fantastic Four. However, his character evolved in the meantime, and he has crossed paths with many other Marvel heroes, including the Avengers, adding complexity to Downey Jr's new role in the MCU.