This marks Dhanush's first collaboration with director Kammula and these co-stars.

Watch Dhanush's intriguing look in new 'Kubera' poster

'Kubera' poster release: Dhanush's look fuels curiosity about Sekhar's film

By Tanvi Gupta 02:52 pm Jul 28, 2024

What's the story Makers of the forthcoming multilingual film Kubera released a special character poster of actor Dhanush on his birthday on Sunday. The film is helmed by National Film Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula and produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. The poster, shared by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP X, presents Dhanush in a look that is both vulnerable and strong, sparking further interest in the movie.

Multilingual project

'Kubera' features a star-studded cast

Kubera is being produced as a multilingual project in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Dhanush aside, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Akkineni Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Sundeep Kishan. The music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad while Niketh Bommi handles cinematography and Karthika Srinivas takes charge of editing. Currently, the plot details remain undisclosed by the makers.

Take a look at the poster here

New partnerships

'Kubera' marks first collaboration between Dhanush, Kammula

Kubera marks the first time that Dhanush is working with director Kammula and co-stars Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Sarbh. The actor's first look from Kubera was unveiled in March. The film, which is Dhanush's 51st, was announced on Maha Shivrathri with a motion poster release. Shooting for the film began earlier this year. Although the release date is yet to be announced, makers are reportedly targeting a December premiere.

Future endeavors

Dhanush's upcoming projects include a biopic

In addition to Kubera, Dhanush has several upcoming projects. He recently directed and starred in the gangster action drama Raayan, which is currently running in theaters and has grossed nearly ₹50cr in India. Dhanush is also preparing for his next directorial—a romantic comedy titled Nilavuku Enmel Enadi Kobam. Furthermore, he is set to star in a biopic of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, directed by Arun Matherswaran, and reunite with director Aanand L Rai for a Hindi film titled Tere Ishq Mein.