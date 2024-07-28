In short Simplifying... In short "Sarfira", a remake of Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru", is struggling at the box office, yet to cross ₹25cr, facing stiff competition from films like "Deadpool & Wolverine".

'Sarfira's box office collections drop sharply

Box office: 'Sarfira's problems continue; yet to touch ₹25cr

By Isha Sharma 02:41 pm Jul 28, 202402:41 pm

What's the story Akshay Kumar's latest film, Sarfira, experienced a substantial decrease in box office collections during its third week. Released on July 12, the film only managed to earn ₹33 lakh on Saturday, taking its total collection to ₹23.07cr, reported Sacnilk. The film also stars Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas, and is Kumar's second release of the year after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Box office battle

'Sarfira' faces stiff competition from other releases

Sarfira, an official remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, has struggled against other major releases. Among its competitors are Deadpool & Wolverine, Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2, and Bad Newz. Notably, Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, earned ₹22.50cr in India on Saturday. While the MCU film was released on Friday, Kalki debuted on June 27, and Bad Newz on July 19.

Future Ventures

Kumar's upcoming projects despite recent setbacks

Despite a series of unsuccessful films including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, Selfiee, Ram Setu, and Raksha Bandhan, Kumar has several projects in various stages of production. His future endeavors include Khel Khel Mein set to release on August 15, followed by the premiere of Sky Force on October 2, and a Diwali release for Singham Again. Additionally, he is also working on comedy movies Housefull 5 and Welcome to the Jungle.