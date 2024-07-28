Box office: 'Sarfira's problems continue; yet to touch ₹25cr
Akshay Kumar's latest film, Sarfira, experienced a substantial decrease in box office collections during its third week. Released on July 12, the film only managed to earn ₹33 lakh on Saturday, taking its total collection to ₹23.07cr, reported Sacnilk. The film also stars Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas, and is Kumar's second release of the year after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
'Sarfira' faces stiff competition from other releases
Sarfira, an official remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, has struggled against other major releases. Among its competitors are Deadpool & Wolverine, Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2, and Bad Newz. Notably, Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, earned ₹22.50cr in India on Saturday. While the MCU film was released on Friday, Kalki debuted on June 27, and Bad Newz on July 19.
Kumar's upcoming projects despite recent setbacks
Despite a series of unsuccessful films including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, Selfiee, Ram Setu, and Raksha Bandhan, Kumar has several projects in various stages of production. His future endeavors include Khel Khel Mein set to release on August 15, followed by the premiere of Sky Force on October 2, and a Diwali release for Singham Again. Additionally, he is also working on comedy movies Housefull 5 and Welcome to the Jungle.