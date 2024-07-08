In brief Simplifying... In brief "Sarfira" director Sudha Kongara initially faced challenges working with actor Akshay Kumar due to their differing creative styles.

However, after adjusting her directing approach to accommodate Kumar's unique acting method, they found common ground, leading to a more harmonious collaboration.

Akshay Kumar-led 'Sarfira' is set to hit theaters on Friday

'Didn't get along': 'Sarfira' director Sudha on working with Akshay

By Tanvi Gupta 04:34 pm Jul 08, 202404:34 pm

What's the story Director Sudha Kongara, following her successful film Soorarai Pottru, is now gearing up for the release of its Hindi remake, Sarfira, starring Akshay Kumar. In a recent interview, she admitted to facing challenges during the first week of shooting with Kumar. The director revealed that she wanted Kumar to mirror Suriya's performance, causing discomfort for the Bollywood star. The film will be released theatrically on Friday (July 12).

'The first six days, he wasn't happy...'

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Kongara said, "Suriya is Suriya. I have known him for over 25 years, and it's much easier to tell him what I want. But with Akshay sir, it's 'sir' first of all...Since I have no filters, it was almost similar." "The first six days, he wasn't happy," she explained, adding, "He was like, 'What is this girl making me do all this rubbish?' So then he and the producer spoke to me."

Kongara adjusted her direction style to accommodate Kumar's acting

Kongara had initially created a perfect image of the character Maara, which "I thought there could be nobody better than Suriya." However, she soon realized that her vision was stifling Kumar's unique acting method. She decided to let Kumar perform as he wished and promised to intervene only when necessary. This decision marked a turning point in their working relationship, leading to a more harmonious shooting experience.

Kumar and Kongara found common ground on the 'Sarfira' set

Further, another turning point in their relationship came when Kongara showed Kumar a cut of a scene. "After six days, I showed him a cut...and the next day he came to me and said, 'I have a way of performing...but this is the first time I am trying to understand what is going on in your head.' I said, 'Very good. I love it.'" "From there, we made peace...He keeps saying, 'She doesn't have a filter.'"

'Soorarai Pottru' achievements set high expectations for 'Sarfira'

Soorarai Pottru, the film that Sarfira is based on, was inspired by the life events of GR Gopinath, founder of Indian low-cost airline Air Deccan. The original film received critical acclaim and won five awards at the 68th National Film Awards. It was selected as one of 10 Indian films to be screened in the Best Foreign Film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. The Hindi remake also stars Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles.