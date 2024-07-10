In brief Simplifying... In brief Get ready for a cinematic treat on July 12 with a variety of films hitting the screens.

From the Hindi remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, 'Sarfira,' to the Bengali film 'Manikbabur Megh,' and the real-life inspired drama 'The UP Files,' there's something for everyone.

Don't miss out on the Marathi wrestling drama 'Rangada' and the English romantic comedy 'Fly Me to the Moon,' all set to add spice to your movie experience.

Upcoming film releases in July

From 'Indian 2' to 'Sarfira,' exciting film releases await

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Jul 10, 2024

What's the story This week, theaters worldwide are preparing for a multitude of film releases in various languages. Among the anticipated releases is Indian 2, a Tamil sequel featuring Kamal Haasan's character Senapathy, directed by Shankar and set to release on Friday. Also premiering on the same day is the English film Longlegs, directed by Oz Perkins and starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage. This film follows an FBI Agent's pursuit of a serial killer with whom the agent has personal ties.

Multilingual films

'Sarfira,' 'Fly Me to the Moon' also releasing this Friday

Sarfira, a Hindi remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru about a man's journey in aviation, is set for release on July 12. Akshay Kumar leads the Hindi version. The Telugu film Saranaga Dhariya, directed by Padmarao Abbisetti, explores a family's struggle to uphold their honor. The English romantic comedy-drama Fly Me to the Moon, directed by Greg Berlanti and set during the Space Race, also premieres on the same day.

Unconventional plots

Top releases in Bengali and Marathi circuit

Manikbabur Megh (The Cloud & The Man), a Bengali film directed by Abhinandan Banerjee, tells the story of a cloud in love with a loner and is set for July 12. Also releasing on the same day is Rangada, a Marathi film by Ayub Hawaldar about a young wrestler's conflict with local goon Suryaji. The Hindi horror comedy Kakuda, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saqib Saleem, will also premiere on Friday.

Real-life drama

True events inspire final July 12 film release

Rounding out the July 12 releases is The UP Files, a Hindi film directed by Neeraj Sahai. Inspired by true events, it follows the story of Abhay Singh who becomes the chief minister of UP. The film features Manoj Joshi in a leading role and promises to bring real-life drama to theaters worldwide.