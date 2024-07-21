In short Simplifying... In short Janhvi Kapoor recently threw a royal-themed bridal shower for her friend, Radhika Merchant, with attendees including Kapoor's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor shares details of best friend Radhika Merchant's bridal shower

Did Shikhar Pahariya gatecrash Radhika's bridal shower? Janhvi Kapoor explains

By Tanvi Gupta 04:02 pm Jul 21, 202404:02 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently reminisced about her experience at close friend Radhika Merchant's bridal shower. The event took place in April, months before Merchant's wedding to billionaire heir Anant Ambani on July 12. Kapoor, who participated in most of the wedding festivities, described the bridal shower as a joyous occasion. Interestingly, the actor revealed a hilarious detail—she and the other bridesmaids "panicked" while planning the shower! Here's what exactly happened!

'I realized it couldn't be basic...then we all started panicking'

In a conversation with Mashable India, Kapoor disclosed, "It wasn't last minute, but we thought it would be much more intimate...At the last minute, I realized it couldn't be basic, so then we all started panicking." Kapoor further explaining she and her group of friends were determined to make the day extra special for Merchant because "she always takes such good care of us, and just as a friend group, we wanted to celebrate her before her big moment."

Kapoor shared glimpses of the bridal shower on Instagram

At the bridal shower, the bridesmaids were seen in pink pajamas and tiaras, while the bride-to-be herself donned a stunning white outfit and crown. Kapoor, with her hair let loose, looked dazzling at the party. Merchant's elder sister, Anjali Merchant Majithia, was also present at the event. Kapoor shared photos from the event on social media with a caption reading: "A Princess Diaries Royal slumber party for the most special bride."

Did the boys gatecrash the party? Kapoor clarified

In the photos from the bridal shower, the spotlight was on Kapoor's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, enjoying the festivities, with Ambani also making an appearance. When asked during the interview if "the boys" had gatecrashed the bridal shower party, the 27-year-old actor clarified, "No, we planned it." "We are very needy as a friend group and always need to have each other," she stated.

Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ulajh' set for August release

On the professional front, Kapoor is gearing up for her next film, an action-thriller titled Ulajh. She will be sharing the screen with an ensemble cast of Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on August 2. The actor is fresh off the success of Mr. & Mrs. Maahi, and after Ulajh, she will grace the screens in her next film, Devara, opposite Jr NTR.