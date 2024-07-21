In short Simplifying... In short The trailer for 'Brinda', Trisha Krishnan's OTT debut, has been released, showcasing her as a police officer fighting injustice.

Trisha Krishnan stars in mystery thriller 'Brinda'

'Brinda' trailer: Trisha vows to fight injustice in OTT debut

What's the story The official trailer for Trisha Krishnan's first-ever OTT series, Brinda, has been released, providing a sneak peek into a gripping mystery thriller. The clip features chilling scenes, including a girl being prepared for a ritual, setting the tone for the suspense-filled series. The SonyLIV show's tagline, "A time when everything seemed lost, she came as the light at the end of the tunnel," positions Krishnan's character as a beacon of hope.

Trailer: Krishnan plays a police officer, haunted by her past

The recently released trailer reveals Krishnan portraying a police officer, skillfully blending elements of drama, crime, and mystery to deliver an enthralling viewing experience. Produced by Adding Advertising LLP, the series is backed by an impressive crew. Shakti Kanth Karthik composed its original score and songs, Dinesh K Babu was in charge of cinematography, Anwar Ali edited the series, and Avinash Kolla oversaw the production design.

Take a look at the trailer here

'Brinda' features ensemble cast, directed by Surya Manoj Vangala

Brinda, penned and directed by Surya Manoj Vangala, boasts a stellar cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Jaya Prakash, Aamani, Ravindra Vijay, Anand Sami, and Rakendu Mouli. Padmavathi Malladi has also contributed to the screenplay. Vangala expressed his excitement about introducing this series to a pan-India audience through SonyLIV. He described Brinda as a powerful female-led narrative filled with unexpected twists that will provoke viewers to reflect on their own beliefs.

'Brinda' is set to premiere on this date!

Director Vangala hopes that Brinda will redefine the genre and push the envelope in the Telugu industry. He reportedly expressed his pleasure in working with Krishnan, commending her layered character that reveals different aspects as the story progresses. Notably, the series is slated to premiere on SonyLIV on August 2 and will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, and Hindi.