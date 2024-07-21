In short Simplifying... In short In the film 'Kalki 2898 AD', Supreme Yaskin, a character played by Amitabh Bachchan, is not the mythological figure Kali as speculated, but a fallen god ruling a complex in Kaasi.

The film reveals seven such complexes worldwide, each guarded by powerful characters like Yaskin.

What's the story The Tollywood sensation, Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin and starring pan-Indian icon Prabhas, has emerged as the third film in the industry to gross over ₹1000 crore. The film continues to enjoy a successful stint at the box office. While the movie basks in unprecedented glory, its production designer Nitin Zihani Choudhary has divulged intriguing details about Kamal Haasan's character, sparking considerable interest in the sequel.

Character details

Yaskin is actually a 'fallen god'

Choudhary clarified details about Supreme Yaskin, a character who appears in select scenes in Kalki 2898 AD, yet has a crucial role in the story. Per Choudhary, contrary to prior speculation, Yaskin is not the mighty mythological figure Kali. Instead, he is one of the fallen gods assigned with overseeing a Complex in Kaasi, which is ruled by Yaskin. In the film, he is challenged by Ashwatthama, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan.

Worldwide complexes

Choudhary discloses global complexes in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Choudhary further disclosed that there are seven such Complexes scattered around the globe, situated in various locations including America and Africa. Each of these Complexes is protected by formidable characters like Yaskin. These insights have now augmented the curiosity about the sequel, which will feature Haasan in a bigger role and will unravel the mysteries developed in the first part. The film has been running in the cinemas since June 27.