Vijay Varma speaks about 'Mirzapur's contribution to his career

Vijay Varma reveals who's the most important character of 'Mirzapur'

What's the story Vijay Varma, acclaimed for his versatile acting prowess, recently appeared in the third installment of Mirzapur﻿ on Amazon Prime Video. The actor's career began with supporting roles in films such as Chittagong and Pink and he subsequently rose to prominence with Gully Boy. Following this success, he was approached by Excel Entertainment for a double role in Mirzapur 2. Speaking to Times Now, he underlined the show's impact on his career.

Joining the show was a 'very easy choice'

Varma expressed his enthusiasm about joining the Mirzapur franchise, stating, "I was already a fan of season 1. I had seen what kind of fandom the show had. It was a very easy choice for me and it was my first double role." Speaking about the third season, he reflected, "It's a very conflicted and atoned path that I have walked on for this season. But yeah, it is all coming from the space of a jolted lover, revenge energy."

Notable projects that helped him garner acclaim

Reflecting on his career, Varma acknowledged that his success was the result of a long and gradual process marked by numerous failures. "I went through this trajectory and finally found an audience," he said. "I think Darlings and Dahaad were highlights because it's again a killer movie and a show, and I got immense love and appreciation. Jaane Jaan definitely is one of the highlights Currently, Varma is working with Nagraj Manjule on Matka King.

The most important character of 'Mirzapur' per Varma

Mirzapur has led to a mammoth increase in the cast's popularity pan-India. Speaking of this, the Darlings actor said, "All the cast have left a strong mark on their characters. Today, Ali is known as Guddu Bhaiya, Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya, Pankaj sir as Kaleen Bhaiya, Rasika as Beena ji. " "But the biggest character of this show is the fans, the fandom...and all of us keep this love and admiration very close to our hearts."