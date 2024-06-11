Next Article

Apple TV+ introduces 'InSight' feature at WWDC: How it works

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:29 am Jun 11, 202412:29 am

What's the story Apple has unveiled a new feature, InSight, for its Apple TV+ streaming service, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. The feature is designed to provide real-time information about actors and songs that appear on the screen. InSight bears a resemblance to Amazon's X-Ray technology, which offers Fire TV users details about actors and behind-the-scenes information, while they watch TV shows and movies.

About the feature

InSight's unique functionality

InSight sets itself apart with its Shazam-like feature that identifies and highlights songs, playing in the TV show or movie being watched. Users can add these songs to their Apple Music playlist for listening later. To use InSight, Apple TV+ subscribers have to use their remote to bring up a screen, showing actor names and character information in real-time. They can then select an actor to view their background and filmography page.

tvOS 18

Apple TV software updates and enhancements

Apple also revealed several updates to tvOS, the software that powers Apple TV. The new features include an improved audio experience with enhanced dialog for TV speakers/receivers, AirPods, and other Bluetooth devices. Enhance Dialogue, previously exclusive to HomePod speaker users, will now be available on Apple TV 4K. The firm stated that machine learning and computational audio will make Enhance Dialogue smarter with tvOS 18, promising better vocal clarity over background noise, music, and action scenes.

Subtitle enhancement

Automatic subtitle feature and availability

Another feature of tvOS 18 is the automatic activation of subtitles in specific situations. These include when the volume is muted, the language in the show/movie does not match the device language, or when a user wants to replay a scene. The tvOS 18 is set to be released later this year.