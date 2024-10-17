Summarize Simplifying... In short The Menendez brothers, infamous for their convictions, are seeing a surge in support for a retrial, fueled by a Netflix series and social media campaigns.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Rosie O'Donnell are advocating for their release, arguing that societal prejudices and lack of support for male sexual abuse victims influenced their trial.

Amidst this, the LA District Attorney's office has begun reviewing their case, acknowledging that understanding of sexual violence has evolved since their initial prosecution. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Menendez brothers were convicted in 1996

Will the Menendez brothers get released? Family calls for retrial

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:07 pm Oct 17, 202403:07 pm

What's the story Joan Andersen Vandermolen, the 92-year-old aunt of Lyle and Erik Menendez, has publicly called for a review of their life sentences. The brothers were convicted in 1996 for the brutal murder of their parents in 1989. Vandermolen argues that crucial context was omitted from the trial: both brothers claimed they had been repeatedly sexually abused by their father. "The whole world was not ready to believe that the boys could be raped," she said.

Campaign launch

'Justice for Erik & Lyle' initiative launched amid growing support

Along with over 20 relatives, Vandermolen also started a formal initiative called 'Justice for Erik & Lyle.' The campaign seeks to have the brothers' convictions and sentences re-evaluated in light of new evidence and greater public understanding of child sexual abuse. "The evidence of their father's abuse would not only be admitted in court, it would provide essential context for why they acted as they did," she stated. Vandermolen is Kitty Menendez's sister, the mother of the infamous brothers.

Rising support

Netflix series and social media fuel support for Menendez brothers

The controversial Netflix docudrama series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has brought the case to a new generation of true crime enthusiasts, triggering an outpouring of sympathy for the brothers. Despite Erik's criticism of the series as "full of lies," it has been instrumental in changing public opinion. On social media platforms like TikTok, hashtags like "free the Menendez brothers" have gained traction, emphasizing their trial testimony about enduring abuse.

Celebrity advocacy

Celebrities join the chorus for Menendez brothers' release

Celebrities like Rosie O'Donnell and Kim Kardashian have also spoken in favor of the Menendez brothers. Kardashian, a reality star-turned-criminal justice reform advocate, visited them in prison and wrote an essay calling for their freedom. She was joined by actor Cooper Koch, who played Erik in the Netflix show. She argued that they were "condemned before [their] trial even began" due to societal prejudices and a lack of support systems for male sexual abuse victims at the time.

Case review

LA District Attorney's office engaged in Menendez case review

In light of the increasing support for the Menendez brothers, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon's office has started reviewing their convictions. The office admitted its understanding of sexual violence has changed since the brothers' first prosecution. Mark Geragos, the defense attorney for the Menendez brothers, confirmed the productive engagement with Gascon's office and dismissed speculation of political motivations behind this review process.