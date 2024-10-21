Summarize Simplifying... In short Dhruva Sarja's film 'Martin' has managed to cross the ₹20 crore mark in 10 days despite a drop in box office numbers during the first weekdays.

The film, which tells the story of a man's journey of self-discovery, love, and patriotism, was made on a budget of ₹150 crore.

'Martin' box office collection

Dhruva Sarja's 'Martin' collects ₹20.46cr after 10th day

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:50 pm Oct 21, 202401:50 pm

What's the story The Kannada action thriller Martin, featuring Dhruva Sarja, has reportedly crossed the ₹20 crore mark on its 10th day at the box office. The feat comes despite competition from other releases including Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The film was released in multiple languages on October 11 and crossed the ₹10 crore mark within just two days of its release.

Box office struggle

'Martin' witnessed a drop in numbers during weekdays

Despite its initial success, Martin saw a major drop in box office numbers as it entered the first weekdays. However, the film crossed the ₹20 crore mark after much struggle. On its 10th day, it earned ₹0.31 crore, taking the net collection to ₹20.46 crore. The film had an overall 13.78% Kannada occupancy in theaters on its second Sunday with varying percentages throughout different show timings.

Film overview

'Martin' plot and star cast details

Martin narrates the story of a man on a journey of self-discovery, love, and fighting for his motherland. The film stars an ensemble cast including Sarja, Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Nathan Jones, Aarash Shah, and Nikitin Dheer in key roles. It was directed by AP Arjun and produced by Shrinivas Timmapur and Suraj Uday Mehta.

Budget and OTT news

'Martin' production budget and OTT release update

Reportedly, Martin was made on a budget of ₹150 crore. The shooting took 252 days, with the climax alone being filmed for 52 days. Speaking of digital rights, ZEE5 has reportedly bought them for Martin. After its theatrical run, the film will be available on this popular OTT platform for viewers to stream online.