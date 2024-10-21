Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming film 'Vanvaas', directed by Anil Sharma, is set to hit the screens on December 20th.

The movie, a modern take on the Ramayana, explores the theme of exile within family dynamics.

'Vanvaas': 'Gadar' director's next venture gets release date

By Tanvi Gupta 01:15 pm Oct 21, 202401:15 pm

What's the story Zee Studios has unveiled the first poster of the upcoming film Vanvaas, helmed by Gadar director Anil Sharma. The movie stars acclaimed actor Nana Patekar and rising star Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. It will hit theaters on December 20, 2024, revealed the post. This project is yet another collaboration between Zee Studios and director Sharma, who is known for his blockbuster films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Apne, and Gadar 2.

'Vanvaas' poster hints at emotional family drama

The makers of Vanvaas have released an interesting poster hinting the film will explore the intricacies of family ties. The social media announcement with the poster read, "Iss Christmas, apno ko pehchaniye. Anil Sharma brings to you his next emotional rollercoaster ride! #Vanvaas releasing 20th December, in cinemas near you, (sic)." This has only increased the excitement for the movie's release during the festive season.

'Vanvaas' to explore timeless themes of duty and honor

Vanvaas, which was announced on the occasion of Dussehra, promises to offer unique perspectives on the theme of exile, portraying a scenario where children send their parents into exile. It represents a contemporary version of the Ramayana, where one's own family members are the ones who impose exile." Earlier today, in another social media post, the makers teased fans with an intriguing caption: "This Christmas, get ready to go on a journey that'll redefine the meaning of family bonds."

'Vanvaas': A Zee Studios worldwide release

Vanvaas is a project spearheaded by Sharma, who has not just directed but also written and produced the film. The movie will be released worldwide by Zee Studios. With a cast headlined by Patekar and Utkarsh, who was recently seen in Gadar 2, Vanvaas promises to serve a gripping story. The post also mentioned the names of the cast, including Simrat Kaur, Khushboo Sundar, and Rajpal Yadav.