Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned actor Anupam Kher, known for playing father figures in Bollywood, has opened up about feeling a void due to not having biological children.

Despite his busy career and having a stepson, Sikander, Kher admits to missing having a child of his own.

He and his wife, Kirron, unsuccessfully tried to have a child after their marriage in 1985, even with medical assistance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Anupam Kher has no biological children

'I feel void...': Anupam Kher on not having biological children

By Tanvi Gupta 12:37 pm Oct 21, 202412:37 pm

What's the story In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, veteran actor Anupam Kher opened up about not having a biological child. The 69-year-old actor said that he has been feeling empty for the last seven to eight years because of this. "I feel the void now," he admitted. Although he is happy with stepson Sikander Kher, he sometimes wonders what it would be like to watch a child grow and develop a bond with them.

Personal insights

'It's not a sense of loss...'

Kher further elaborated that his busy career had kept him occupied for most of his life. "All this while I was extremely busy working, but after I hit 50-55, I started to feel the void. It was mostly because Kirron became busy, and so did Sikander. I work with kids in my organization." "Sometimes when I see my friends' children and things like that...(I miss having children) but, it's not a sense of loss."

Statement

Kher's reflection on missing having a child of his own

In a separate interview, Kher revealed that Sikander entered his life when he was just four years old. He shared, "What my father was to me, I am to him. But to say that I don't miss having a child of my own will be a lie." Notably, Kher—renowned for portraying diverse characters over his four-decade-long career—has played father figures to several stars, including Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Rani Mukerji in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Past efforts

Kher and Kirron's unsuccessful attempts at having a child

Per Lehren, it was also revealed that Kher and Kirron—who tied the knot in 1985—had tried to have a child together but were unsuccessful, even after seeking medical help. Both Kher and Kirron were previously married; Kher to actor Madhumati Kapoor and Kirron to businessman Gautam Berry. On the professional front, Kher is preparing for his upcoming film Tanvi: The Great, his second directorial venture after 2002's Om Jai Jagadish.