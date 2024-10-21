'I feel void...': Anupam Kher on not having biological children
In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, veteran actor Anupam Kher opened up about not having a biological child. The 69-year-old actor said that he has been feeling empty for the last seven to eight years because of this. "I feel the void now," he admitted. Although he is happy with stepson Sikander Kher, he sometimes wonders what it would be like to watch a child grow and develop a bond with them.
'It's not a sense of loss...'
Kher further elaborated that his busy career had kept him occupied for most of his life. "All this while I was extremely busy working, but after I hit 50-55, I started to feel the void. It was mostly because Kirron became busy, and so did Sikander. I work with kids in my organization." "Sometimes when I see my friends' children and things like that...(I miss having children) but, it's not a sense of loss."
Kher's reflection on missing having a child of his own
In a separate interview, Kher revealed that Sikander entered his life when he was just four years old. He shared, "What my father was to me, I am to him. But to say that I don't miss having a child of my own will be a lie." Notably, Kher—renowned for portraying diverse characters over his four-decade-long career—has played father figures to several stars, including Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Rani Mukerji in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Kher and Kirron's unsuccessful attempts at having a child
Per Lehren, it was also revealed that Kher and Kirron—who tied the knot in 1985—had tried to have a child together but were unsuccessful, even after seeking medical help. Both Kher and Kirron were previously married; Kher to actor Madhumati Kapoor and Kirron to businessman Gautam Berry. On the professional front, Kher is preparing for his upcoming film Tanvi: The Great, his second directorial venture after 2002's Om Jai Jagadish.