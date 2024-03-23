Next Article

'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout'has been announced

Confirmed! Manoj Bajpayee to reprise ACP Avinash in 'Silence 2'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:44 pm Mar 23, 202402:44 pm

What's the story The eagerly awaited sequel to the suspenseful movie Silence...Can You Hear It? has been officially confirmed. In Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, Manoj Bajpayee is slated to return as ACP Avinash Verma under the skilled direction of Aban Bharucha Deohans. This exciting news was revealed on Saturday through a brief 54-second video featuring Bajpayee, where he discusses the escalating crime rate and proclaims, "ACP Avinash is back."

Context

Why does this story matter?

The first installment was digitally released on ZEE5 in 2021, serving as Prachi Desai's comeback after a hiatus of four years. Produced by Zee Studios, the film centered around a team of special cops investigating the mysterious murder of a high-profile victim, the daughter of a retired justice. Through a series of investigations and intriguing encounters, ACP Verma ultimately solves the case, unraveling the intricacies of the plot.

Cast

Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar Shaikh to reprise roles

The newly-released clip begins with Bajpayee reading a newspaper headline questioning, "Crimes are on the rise, where is ACP Avinash?" Subsequently, we see Bajpayee commanding the full frame, delivering a powerful monologue, and concluding by addressing the camera, expressing his determination to silence the criminals "once again." In addition to Bajpayee, the second installment will also feature Desai, Sahil Vaid, and Vaquar Shaikh, reprising their roles as inspectors in Verma's team. The plot and release date are currently under wraps.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this clip here

Statement

Bajpayee and the director expressed enthusiasm for the sequel

Previously, Bajpayee shared his enthusiasm for the sequel, stating, "ACP Avinash Verma is back to restore peace and order. I am excited for the audience to witness how the plot unravels this time." Director Deohans, who has penned the script as well, expressed her joy at collaborating with Bajpayee once more. "This installment tackles important societal issues while maintaining the thrilling atmosphere that audiences loved in the first film," she said.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Bajpayee is busy with these other projects

Meanwhile, apart from Silence 2, The Family Man star has a packed schedule ahead. Just last week, the teaser for his 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji, was revealed. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and set in Bihar's Sitamarhi in 2014, the movie is scheduled for release on May 24. Additionally, Bajpayee is involved in other projects, including Raam Reddy's The Fable and Kanu Bahl's Despatch.