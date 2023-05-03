Entertainment

AR Rahman's composition in 'PS: II' faces plagiarism allegations

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 03, 2023, 11:56 am 2 min read

Mani Ratnam's periodical drama 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' was released in theaters worldwide on April 28

Last year, the Kantara makers faced allegations of plagiarism regarding one of its songs. While the controversy ruled headlines for months, a similar allegation has been pressed against one of AR Rahman's compositions for the movie Ponniyin Selvan: II or PS: II. The allegations have been put by Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar, a Delhi-based dhrupad singer regarding the film's track Veera Veera.

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the periodical drama is a sequel to Ponniyin Selvan: I or PS: I which was released on September 30, 2022. Originally made in Tamil, both parts of the film series were released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The Ponniyin Selvan franchise saw Ratnam reunite with his long-time music collaborator Rahman.

'Veera Veera' melody was allegedly 'lifted' from 'Shiva Stuti'

According to reports, Dagar has alleged that the melody of Veera Veera was "lifted and sung in the same tandava style" in which his father and uncle sang their Shiva Stuti. Dagar reportedly claimed. "I wish Madras Talkies and Mr. Rahman had taken the family's permission. I would have never said no. But doing it like this, for massive commercial gains, is very problematic."

Dagar on the original composition

Dagar claimed that his uncle Ustad Zahiruddin Dagar composed the stuti and sang it with his father Ustad Faiyazuddin Dagar. He further claimed that the Shiva Stuti was first recorded by the Junior Dagar Brothers in 1978 at the Royal Tropical Institute concert in Amsterdam. He also said that it was passed on to generations, adding that he too sings it frequently.

Makers denied claims of 'lifting'

In response to the allegations by Dagar, the lawyers for the makers of PS: I and PS: II have denied the claims. A letter was sent on behalf of Madras Talkies in this regard. In its response, the production house alleged that Dagar's claim was "misconceived" further claiming that Dagar was doing so "for monetary gains and publicity."

Everything to know about the film

Starring "Chiyaan" Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles, the film series also features Karthi, "Jayam" Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Prakash Raj. The historical film is based on Kalki's novel of the same title - Ponniyin Selvan. Per reports, it has collected nearly Rs. 115 crore at the box office, with Rs. 11 crore on Tuesday.