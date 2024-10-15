Summarize Simplifying... In short Ranbir Kapoor's fresh look has sparked rumors about his involvement in the reboot of 'Dhoom 4' and a possible sequel to his hit film 'Animal'.

Ranbir Kapoor's new look sparks 'Dhoom 4,' 'Animal Park' speculations

What's the story Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has unveiled a new look, sending the internet into a tizzy. The makeover was posted on Instagram by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim on Tuesday. This edgy transformation has got fans speculating that it could be for his rumored role in the upcoming film Dhoom 4. Last week, reports had suggested that Kapoor could be the new antagonist in the Dhoom franchise.

Kapoor's potential involvement in 'Dhoom 4' reboot

In September, it was reported that Kapoor had been approached to play the villain in Dhoom 4. An insider told Pinkvilla that Aditya Chopra is planning to reboot the franchise for contemporary audiences with a unique script co-written by Vijay Krishna Acharya. "The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time...and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise," claimed the source.

'The Dhoom Man is here...'

In the photos, Kapoor is seen wearing black sunglasses, and a black shirt, and sporting a fresh haircut. The comments section was flooded with praise for his look. One user commented, "The Dhoom Man is here." Another wrote, "Perfect hair patch." A different comment read, "Animal park ki tayari." Another said, "Stunning look." His last film was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, a blockbuster hit, and fans speculate that his new look could be for the upcoming sequel, Animal Park.

Take a look at these pictures of Kapoor

'Dhoom 4' to feature new actors in lead roles

The reboot of Dhoom 4 won't feature any of the original actors reprising their roles. Instead, it will introduce "two major actors from the younger generation" as the cop duo, a source said. There are also rumors of Shraddha Kapoor being cast opposite Ranbir in this film. This potential pairing has added to the anticipation surrounding Dhoom 4, especially after their on-screen chemistry in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar last year.