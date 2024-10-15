Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite Aditya Chopra's refusal to fund Varun Dhawan's action film due to budget constraints, Dhawan found an opportunity to display his action prowess in the upcoming series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will premiere on November 7

When Aditya Chopra refused to invest in Varun's action film

What's the story Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently shared an interesting anecdote about his meeting with Yash Raj Films's head, Aditya Chopra. At the trailer launch of his upcoming action series Citadel: Honey Bunny, Dhawan revealed that he had pitched an action film project to Chopra. However, the producer rejected it, citing financial concerns and doubting whether Dhawan could handle such a big budget at this stage in his career.

Rejection details

'You're not at that place...'

Dhawan also recalled his chat with Chopra when he was producing Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. He said, "I asked him, 'Sir, why don't you make an action film with younger talent.' I kept pursuing him." "He said, 'Listen, I can't do that because I give you that budget right now. You're not at that place where I can give you such a big budget."

New opportunity

Dhawan's gratitude toward 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' team

Despite Chopra's rejection, Dhawan got the chance to showcase his action skills in Citadel: Honey Bunny. He thanked the team, saying, "I remember when this opportunity came, I even asked Raj & DK and Amazon about the budget because I am getting this knowledge from Aditya Chopra (about the budget). I am really grateful to Raj & DK and Amazon for giving me this opportunity."

Series details

'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Know everything about the upcoming series

Citadel: Honey Bunny, which stars Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles, is an Indian series from D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and the Russo brothers's AGBO. The series, which will premiere on November 7, is directed by acclaimed creator duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj & DK). Citadel: Honey Bunny comes on the heels of the original Citadel series headlined by Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which became Amazon Prime Video's one of the most-watched shows.